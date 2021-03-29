NBA to Debut New League in May

✖

The NBA is about to enter a new era very soon. On Monday, the league annoucned its new Basketball Africa League (BAL) will finally make its debut on May 16 in Kigali, Rwanda. The new league will feature 12 teams from across Africa playing its inaugural seasons in 26 games, which will all be played at the Kigali Arena. The BAL was scheduled to debut on March 13, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled that the inaugural Basketball Africa League season will take place at the world-class Kigali Arena,” BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall said in a press release. “Through the BAL, we will provide a platform for elite players from across the continent to showcase their talent and inspire fans of all ages, use basketball as an economic growth engine across Africa, and shine a light on Africa’s vibrant sporting culture.”

The BAL stated it will "implement robust health and safety protocols" for all 12 teams traveling to Rwanda based on guidance from the World Health Organization as well as the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The 12 teams that will play in the BAL are Algeria's GSP (Groupement Sportif des Pétroliers), Angola's Petro de Luanda (Clube Atlético Petroleos de Luanda), Cameroon's FAP (Forces Armées et Police Basketball), Egypt's Zamalek, Madagascar's GNBC (Gendarmerie Nationale Basketball Club), Mali's AS Police (Association Sportive de la Police Nationale), Morocco's AS Salé (Association Sportive de Salé), Mozambique's Ferroviàrio de Maputo, Nigeria's Rivers Hoopers BC, Rwanda's Patriots BC, Senegal's AS Douanes (Association Sportive des Douanes) and Tunisia's US Monastir (Union Sportive Monastirienne).

“We are extremely happy to finally launch the highly anticipated first season of the BAL,” FIBA Africa and BAL Board President Anibal Manave said in a statement. “FIBA and the NBA have been working closely together to develop protocols to address the health and safety of all players, coaches and officials. The experience of hosting the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers in Rwanda late last year will contribute to a safe and successful inaugural BAL season.”

The champions from the nationals leagues in Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia earned a spot in the BAL. The remaining six teams from Algeria, Cameroon, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique and Rwanda secured a spot via qualifying tournaments.