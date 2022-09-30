NBA Champion Laker Star's Wife Files for Divorce

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Trevor Ariza's wife has filed for divorce. According to The Blast, Bree Anderson filed under "irreconcilable differences," according to legal documents, and wants full legal and physical custody of their children. Ariza and Anderson were married in April 2018 and share two children, Tristan and Taylor. The NBA champion also had a son named Tajh from a previous relationship. Anderson is claiming the date of their separation is to be determined.

Ariza was previously involved in a big custody battle with his ex Lana Allen over their son Tajh in 2020. A restraining order was filed but then dropped when a judge determined that Ariza had not been physically abusive towards their 12-year-old son. Anderson retained primary custry of Tajh, but Ariza received significant visitation.

ICYMI: Trevor Ariza's wife has filed for divorce from the NBA player. https://t.co/Dt0z4cNenj — TMZ (@TMZ) September 21, 2022

Ariza began his NBA career in 2004 where he was selected by the New York Knicks in the second round of the NBA Draft. He has played for multiple NBA teams, including the Knicks, Lakers, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trial Blazers and Miami Heat. Ariza spent the majority of his career with the Rockets (2014-2018) but won a NBA championship when he was with the Lakers in 2009. The 2008-09 season was one of Ariza's best as he played in all 82 games and averaged 8.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Last season, Ariza signed a one-year contract with the Lakers and played in 24 games.

"He had a couple tough games when he was trying to get his legs back under him and whatnot while Stanley [Johnson] was playing well," Lakers then-head coach Frank Vogel told reporters in February about Ariza, per Lakers Nation. "So he fell out of the rotation for a couple games, but he's kept a good attitude and has stayed ready. He's done this for a long time. He knows what it takes to get it done on the defensive side of the bask and to be a catch-and-shoot shooter. He was terrific tonight." Ariza was cut from the Lakers towards the end of the season. He has played 22 NBA seasons and it's not clear if he will play next year.