NBA All-Star 2020: Chaka Khan National Anthem Gets Wrecked by Viewers and Social Media

Legendary singer Chaka Khan performed the National Anthem before the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago Sunday night, and her performance was not met with good reviews. The Queen of Funk’s performance was mostly trashed by Twitter users, many of whom compared it unfavorably to Fergie’s jazzy attempt at the 2018 All-Star Game. Khan’s performance Sunday night came just a few days after she was eliminated from Fox’s The Masked Singer.

After Khan performed “The Star-Spangled Banner,” country singer Tenille Arts performed “Oh, Canada.” Their performances of the anthems followed a tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and the victims of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, led off with a Jennifer Hudson performance.

The game featured plenty of tributes to Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, who also died in the crash, even before tip-off. Every member of LeBron James’ team of Western Conference stars were Gianna’s number 2, while Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team of Eastern Conference stars wore Bryant’s 24.

Khan, 66, was chosen to perform the National Anthem as Chicago native. She rose to fame as a member of the group Rufus and has 10 Grammy Awards.

The Fergie comparisons proved how hard it has been to erase her 2018 performance from everyone’s minds. Fergie even apologized for taking a “risk” that “didn’t strike the intended tone.”

Listening to Chaka Khan sing the national anthem #NBAAllStar2020 pic.twitter.com/trCawvi2QV — Ethan Williams (@EWilliams_22) February 17, 2020

How we apologizing to fergie after listening to chaka khan perform the national anthem pic.twitter.com/vGlgZnp6WK — Scoop⚡️ (@ScoopTheKid) February 17, 2020

Listening to Chaka Khan’s opening note and immediately jumping on twitter for the comments.#chakakahn #NBAAllStar2020 pic.twitter.com/YPM3blVQAv — Marshall D. Walls II (@mdwallsii) February 17, 2020

Chaka Khan when she was singing the national anthem pic.twitter.com/zGZU7eK3cE — Ant (@YaboyAnt7) February 17, 2020

Me right now after Chaka Khan absolutely butchered that national anthem, holy shit that Fergie 2.0 level bad pic.twitter.com/fEn5seUxG9 — Dennis Celery (@YapiYapo99) February 17, 2020

“And now lets send it to Chaka Khan for the national anthem” #NBAAllStar2020 pic.twitter.com/EMy35M4SCw — Jose (@josesandoval630) February 17, 2020

The Astros punishment should’ve been Chaka Khan singing the anthem for all of their home games — Brett Anderson (@_BAnderson30_) February 17, 2020

Everybody listening to Chaka Khan’s rendition of the national anthem like#NBAAllStar2020 pic.twitter.com/DXmrtZ8zIt — freewilly2.0 (@therealwill1723) February 17, 2020

Fergie after watching Chaka Khan sing the national anthem:#NBAAllStar2020 pic.twitter.com/7IFRdv1G6w — Dave Barabas (@barabas_dave) February 17, 2020

Man who the hell let Chaka Khan sing this National Anthem lmao #NBAAllStar2020 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FfN2gz1GwE — kingtisemedia (@kingtisemedia) February 17, 2020

Whitney Houston up in Heaven hearing Chaka Khan sing the Star Spangled Banner.#NBAAllStar2020 pic.twitter.com/seIdafZs6r — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) February 17, 2020

*Chaka Khan performing the Star Spangled Banner*



My ears: pic.twitter.com/jEqcAmafbu — VizualKillah (@wesleymarsh500) February 17, 2020

I cannot wait for more Chaka Khan/Fergie National Anthem remixes like this 😂😂#NBAAllStar2020 pic.twitter.com/6g0uY8NY6R — Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) February 17, 2020

Chaka Khan a legend and all but…. that rendition of the anthem was something #NBAAllStar2020 pic.twitter.com/zMIZYmPeQt — SHYHEIM (@imnotshy_) February 17, 2020