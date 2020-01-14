Nationals Prospect Fausto Segura Dead at 23 Following Motorcycle Accident

Fausto Segura, Washington Nationals minor league pitcher, died in a motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic on Sunday, the team announced in a statement. He was 23 years old. ESPN Deportes reported that Segura was riding a motorcycle near the María Montez Airport when he was struck by a van.

“The Washington Nationals are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Fausto Segura, a 23-year-old pitcher who spent the 2019 season with our short-season affiliate Auburn Doubledays, the team said in a statement. “He was beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he can in contact with throughout our organization.” We extend our deepest sympathies to Fausto’s family, friends and loved one in their time of grief.”

Segura was signed by the Nationals in 2017. Last year, he played for the Doubledays in Class low-A where he posted a 3.21 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 17 appearances. Segura also spent time inDominican Summer League (2017) and Gulf Coast League (2018) and he posted and 3.88 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 17 games.

“He was starting to take off, which was good to see,” Nationals assistant general manager of international operations Johnny DiPuglia said to USA Today. “We were excited about him. But the thing we were most excited about him was how his maturation had improved. So that’s the sad thing. The kid was starting to figure some things out, and then this happens.”

This is tough news for the Nationals before they report for spring training next month. The team is looking to build on a magical 2019 season as they won their first World Series in franchise history, beating the Houston Astros in seven games. The Nationals will be strong once again this year because they virtually have the same team returning this season. But it will be difficult for them to repeat as champs with teams like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves being favorites to win it all.