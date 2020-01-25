Nashville Bank Lights up Skyscraper for Titans Tribute, But It’s Getting Some Unfortunate Comparisons

Prior to the AFC Championship battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans, optimism was rampant in Nashville. Fans believed that a return to the Super Bowl was about to happen, and they were fired up for the game. Pinnacle Financial Partners showed support by leaving the lights on in certain offices to form the Titans’ logo and “UP,” but there were some unfortunate side effects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Owen (@kimberlyaowen) on Jan 17, 2020 at 8:37pm PST

“Is that a Uterus? Anyway I’m a Browns fan living in Tennessee so Go Titans for all my friends,” one user commented on Facebook. Others simply asked if the resemblance to the female reproductive system was the intention.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When the post surfaced on Facebook, the majority of fans showed their excitement. They wrote messages about how the Titans were going to defeat the Chiefs and head to the Super Bowl. Other fans, however, noticed that the design resembled something else entirely.

“I legit thought that said ‘uterus up’ until I read the caption and I was so confused,” another user commented on social media. They were quite confused by the design and didn’t quite see the Titans’ logo in the windows.

This conversation lasted for quite some time while the commenters on social media debated whether or not the design was a uterus. One fan even tried to rename the NFL franchise, writing: “Tennessee Uteruses?”

Accidental designs aside, the Titans fans were upset following the loss to the Chiefs. They fully expected running back Derrick Henry to top 200 yards on the ground and pave the way for a victory in enemy territory. Instead, they were met with the sight of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throwing for three touchdowns and running for another.

Instead of watching Ryan Tannehill lead the Titans offense in Miami, the Tennessee fans will now have to decide whether to cheer for the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs. Do they support the conference even if it means supporting the team that just won?

The decision about which team to support likely won’t be made until the morning of Super Bowl LIV as the fans fight through a battle of wills. Until they make that difficult decision, however, they can sit back and laugh about the design in the windows of Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images