NASCAR: Rain Wreaks Havoc on Xfinity Roval Race, and Fans Love It

Saturday afternoon, the Xfinity Series Playoffs continued with the Drive For the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This event was not an oval race, however, as the drivers headed to the road course. They did so as heavy rain fell from the sky, which added a considerable amount of difficulty and danger to the race. Several cars spun out after hitting standing water while others crashed into the wall.

Rainfall in NASCAR generally brings about long delays and red flags, but the drivers can still take part in road course races while using windshield wipers and rain tires. When the fans tuned in for the race, several expressed excitement for the events on the track. Many said that they are very happy about the continuing race without a delay while others said that drivers need to learn how to race in the rain on oval races. The excitement was not universal, however, as some people talked about the inherent danger.