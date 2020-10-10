NASCAR: Rain Wreaks Havoc on Xfinity Roval Race, and Fans Love It
Saturday afternoon, the Xfinity Series Playoffs continued with the Drive For the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This event was not an oval race, however, as the drivers headed to the road course. They did so as heavy rain fell from the sky, which added a considerable amount of difficulty and danger to the race. Several cars spun out after hitting standing water while others crashed into the wall.
Rainfall in NASCAR generally brings about long delays and red flags, but the drivers can still take part in road course races while using windshield wipers and rain tires. When the fans tuned in for the race, several expressed excitement for the events on the track. Many said that they are very happy about the continuing race without a delay while others said that drivers need to learn how to race in the rain on oval races. The excitement was not universal, however, as some people talked about the inherent danger.
This race is going to make for some absolute gold NASCAR @tiktok_us content— JD Motorsports w/ Gary Keller (@JDMotorsports01) October 10, 2020
NASCAR needs to figure out oval rain racing— Zack (@DreamyZackRacin) October 10, 2020
NASCAR racing in the rain is so awesome! 🏁🌧 #NASCAR— Joseph Lombard (@n2sc4r) October 10, 2020
I don't care what you guys say— Jett Kraus (@JettMDK) October 10, 2020
NASCAR + Rain (Moderate) = Amazing
Rain NASCAR does not disappoint pic.twitter.com/jVl4LhTDCx— Carter Buffkin (@CarterBuffkin) October 10, 2020
NASCAR’s rain road course package for next year? #nascar pic.twitter.com/xi9uijUQ2H— Behrend Speedway (@BehrendSpeedway) October 10, 2020
#NASCAR fans right now.
There’s rain in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/9cU7kO5UTQ— Aaron Boo-den 👻 (@aaronbearden93) October 10, 2020
NASCAR is rain racing and it's hilarious pic.twitter.com/riLzHmb7Mb— Vanilla Fury (@VanillaFuryShow) October 10, 2020
Difficulties for Weatherman. It'll take them a while to clean all the irony off the track. #xfinitySeries #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/7pFa4n5iUv— nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) October 10, 2020
These are supposed the best drivers in the world. Sometimes it’s about adjusting to the conditions thrown at you. Some have managed to do that and others haven’t. I find that entertaining to see who can find that line or who can’t help but drive way past it.— Jon Dulaney (@dulaney_jon) October 10, 2020
Man, with this rain and the Roval having so many painted run off areas, missing a corner is going to be a death sentence #NASCAR #Roval— Sp00kySh0es 🎃 (@S1apSh0es) October 10, 2020
You're in the wall!.... Now you're in the wall! - @CLTMotorSpdwy #Roval probably.
What an insane race in the rain. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/gNTKLHQkZt— Chris Wilner (@chriswilner26) October 10, 2020
You can’t knock people for what they like or dislike...this is more entertaining than watching a boring ass race that only gets exciting at the last handful of laps if we get a mystery caution 🤷🏽♂️— Micah Edwards (@jabrown200844) October 10, 2020
I wouldn't even say it's bad racing, this is the most natural talent will ever matter in NASCAR, there's 0 way to prepare for it and the cars pace is basically irrelevant— Jacob (@JacobTGregory) October 10, 2020