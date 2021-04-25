NASCAR Race: Weather Forecast for Sunday's Talladega Race

✖

Today's NASCAR race is one of the season's most high-profile competitions: Talladega. Talladega, Alabama, is home to the 2021 GEICO 500, which will go down at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. local time) and can be watched on FOX via your normal provider or a live TV streaming service like FuboTV. However, as with all NASCAR races, fans have to keep a huge factor in mind: the weather forecast.

A rainy day can ruin any NASCAR race, but luckily, Sunday's forecast for the Talladega area seems to be passable with minimal rain in the forecast. According to the weather watch on NASCAR's official site, they expect overcast clouds all day with some broken and scattered cloud formations after the green flag is waved. Temperature-wise, it is currently 50 degrees, but things should heat up to 60 degrees by race time. There's high humidity at the moment, but it will drop down under 70 percent this afternoon. As for wind, we've got anticipated wind speeds between 6 and 9 mph all afternoon.

However, if we course reference with The Weather Channel's hourly forecast, there is slight reason to worry. There is a small chance of rain (1%) around lunchtime. Hopefully, there won't be any sort of delays, because of the chances of rain pickup up as we get further into the Talladega night.

As far as today's lineup, Denny Hamlin (No. 11) has clinched the pole position. Coming in after him are Joey Logano (No. 2), Martin Truex Jr. (No. 19), William Byron (No. 24) and Alex Bowman (No. 48). Rounding out the top ten are Christopher Bell (No. 20), Ryan Blaney (No. 12), Chase Elliott (No. 9), Kyle Busch (No. 18) and Brad Keselowski (No. 2).

As previously mentioned, the Talladega race today can be watched on FOX at 2 p.m. ET. If you're looking for a service to use to watch the race, FuboTV is offering a free trial of PopCulture.com readers. Click here to learn more.

