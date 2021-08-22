NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch FireKeepers Casino 400

✖

There are two more races before the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin, and 14 drivers have already clinched spots for the postseason. NASCAR is in Michigan for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, and this could be the race that Kyle Larson clinches the Cup Series Championship. The race will start at 3 p.m. ET and air on NBCSN.

Kevin Harvick has not won a Cup Series race this season but would be in the playoffs it started today. It's very unusual to see Harvick winless as he won nine races in 2020. The good news for the 45-year-old is he won four of the last five races in Michigan, including three straight.

"A fast car is the biggest key," Harvick said per NASCAR.com. "Our organization has run really well at Michigan. The Roush Yates folks from the engine side and Doug Yates, in particular, love going to Michigan. Ford, from a manufacturer’s side, loves having the manufacturers’ trophy sitting in its facility. So there is a lot of motivation going into Michigan. For us, being at a race track we have run well at and won at, the expectations are in the same category. We want to get to Victory Lane.”

In order for Harvick to win on Sunday, he will have to take down Larson who earned poll for the race. Larson can win the regular-season title if he wins and is 61 points ahead of second-place before the final regular-season race in Daytona next week. He has had a memorable 2021 season, winning five Cup Series races including three straight.

“It’s a totally different package; aero, engine, all that compared to when I used to win there but Hendrick Motorsports has been strong there and we have been good on all the bigger ovals this year," Larson said. "The draft plays a big role there, so you have to be really patient when you are making moves. As long as we keep executing and being smart like we have been doing all year long, we should have ourselves in position to challenge for another win.”