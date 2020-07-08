NASCAR Announces Remainder of Coronavirus-Altered Regular Season

✖

When NASCAR postponed the 2020 Cup Series season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were concerns about the remainder of the schedule. Many fans expected alterations that removed certain tracks, which took place on Wednesday. NASCAR unveiled the remaining regular-season schedule, as well as a historic change.

According to a press release from racing's governing body, the remaining schedule includes a return to Daytona International Speedway in Florida, the site of the season-opening Daytona 500. The drivers will head to the oval for the season finale on Aug. 29. They will also make history at the track weeks prior on Aug. 16. For the first time ever, the Cup Series will hold a race on the Daytona road course.

When NASCAR unveiled the plans for the remaining regular-season schedule, it noted that the Daytona road course will replace Watkins Glen International. This track is located in New York State, which is currently entering Stage 3 of the reopening plan. However, the current plans do not permit motorsports.

NASCAR previously sent a request for a waiver to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in order to hold the race. Watkins Glen management also sent a proposal that only people from the state and within 150 miles could attend the race. However, Cuomo did not provide any updates with just weeks to go until the race takes place. NASCAR ultimately made the decision to switch locations.

In order to make up a certain number of races, NASCAR will hold two more doubleheader Cup Series weekends. The drivers will race at Michigan on Aug. 8 before returning for a second race on Aug. 9. Another doubleheader will take place at Dover International Speedway on Aug. 22 to 23. NASCAR previously held the first doubleheader of the season at Pocono Raceway on June 27 to 28.

As part of the season schedule announcement, NASCAR confirmed that it finalized modified event procedures and protocols in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. Racing's governing body did not reveal if fans can attend any of the upcoming races. NASCAR will make these decisions based on local and state guidelines for each market.

While NBC and NBC Sports Network will broadcast the events during the month of August, NASCAR will return to the FOX family on a temporary basis. The network will provide coverage for Sunday's Quaker State 400, as well as the All-Star Open and All-Star Race on Wednesday before NBC fully takes over. All three events will air on FS1.