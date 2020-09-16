NASCAR: Former Bears' Star Kyle Long Shows Love of Racing With 'The Kyle Long Show'

✖

Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long announced his retirement from the NFL on Jan. 5, 2020, following a string of injuries. Now the three-time Pro Bowler is taking over the world of motorsports with a new weekly show. He will discuss NASCAR and several other topics during The Kyle Long Show, which starts on Wednesday night.

According to NASCAR's marketing department, Long will partner with Paul Swan, the tire carrier for the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro. The duo will discuss stock car racing, pop culture, eSports and several other topics. They will also do so with a variety of yet-to-be-announced guests. The show, which features NFL Hall of Famer Howie Long on the first episode, will be available exclusively on NASCAR's YouTube channel.

This will not be your ordinary programming. Wednesday at 5:30 is the premiere of The @Ky1eLong Show on our @YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/3s0kQ9Vi0p — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 15, 2020

The former Oregon Ducks standout has made his love for racing clear on social media, especially in regard to iRacing. Long is now even the owner of the Mode Motorsports iRacing team in the Coca-Cola iRacing Series. This love of motorsports will take center stage during the weekly discussions with Swan and multiple highly-anticipated guests.

As a teaser for what is to come, NASCAR posted a clip from the upcoming episode. In the brief scene, Long speaks with Cameron Parks, the young fan who attempted to hand Kevin Harvick the checkered flag after the Southern 500. However, the race winner told Parks to keep the flag.

"It was just crazy," Parks said. "I really enjoyed watching Harvick the whole race. We saw him win, it was so crazy. I really enjoyed it, and I was really happy to get to talk to him. It was really nice." Parks then explained that he became a Harvick fan at the age of 5 after watching the driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang in the Final Four. He expressed appreciation for the sportsmanship on display and decided to continue rooting for Harvick. Now Parks hopes that he will see the veteran driver hold up the championship trophy at the end of the playoffs.

The conversation with Parks is only one of the many segments on Long's new weekly show. The rest are unknown, but the former NFL player will likely cover several sports and some of the biggest issues. The fans will find out for certain starting on Wednesday.