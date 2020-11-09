NASCAR: Fans Tear Up After Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer's Final Race

Sunday evening, NASCAR driver Chase Elliott won the Season Finale 500, marking the first Cup Series championship of his career. He was not the only driver capping off a historic season, however. Clint Bowyer, the driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Ford Mustang, and Jimmie Johnson, the driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, both raced for the final time before entering retirement and pursuing other opportunities. Bowyer will join Jeff Gordon and Mike Joy in the FOX Sports booth while Johnson will pursue an IndyCar career with Chip Ganassi Racing. When fans tuned in for the race, they kept a box of tissues nearby. They knew that Sunday would be emotional for many reasons, especially with two of the sport's great drivers walking away. There had been countless tributes posted on social media prior to the race, many of which elicited tears from racing fans. The waterworks continued on Sunday during and after the race came to an end.

How the "lasts" fared at Phoenix: • Jimmie Johnson finished 5th

• Clint Bowyer finished 14th

• Matt Kenseth finished 25th

• Leavine (P17) and Germain (P21)

• Go FAS (broken locker) was 38th

• Chad Knaus (Byron) finished 9th

• No. 88 (Bowman) finished 16th https://t.co/zCS9pURNSz — Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) November 9, 2020 The Championship 4 finished 1-2-3-4. 1. Chase Elliott

2. Brad Keselowski

3. Joey Logano

Bowyer made the playoffs after a wild 2020 NASCAR season, but the seven-time champion in Johnson missed the cut after wrecks and struggles derailed his final full-time season. He recovered with a strong performance in his final race, keeping pace with the championship four drivers and finishing just behind them at the checkered flag.

This is amazing. Thank you Jimmie for an amazing career and being one class act. I'm proud to be a fan of yours these past 19 years. Looking forward to watching you in Indy and wherever else you race. Proud to support you — Kelli Scoggins (@kelliscoggins) November 8, 2020 Jimmie you're a class act on and off the track.The way you handled yourself throughout your career and especially today..So impressed but not surprised that you passed the torch then stepped aside..I'll always be a fan..see you in IndyCar!! — Frank Coderniz (@bizzmonkey) November 9, 2020 Johnson was a fan-favorite driver for much of his Cup Series career. He entertained viewers en route to his seven championship wins and built a reputation as a "class act." Once Johnson retired from full-time racing, the fans continued to rave about his career and how he impressed as a human being.

I have a sponsor that once wore the entire lineups shirts for the World Series. Shed them as they would go through lineup. Maybe that'll work for first 47 laps. 🤣 https://t.co/41XBwdaGfw — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) November 8, 2020 I think I'll just honor your career with my pre-race meal menu today. Jack Daniels, 5 Hour Energy, and Cheerios. — Tyler Scott (@tylerscott) November 8, 2020 Bowyer had several sponsors throughout his 16-year Cup Series career, including Cheerios, Oakley, Bass Pro Shops and Toyota among others. The result of these partnerships is that there were many different merchandise options for the fans. Some chose to celebrate Bowyer's final outing by representing as many sponsors as possible.

You guys provided a ton of memories, both good and bad, depending on your driver. It's all wonderful, this is why we love nascar. Unlike politics, I still love even the drivers I hate. — chris froehner (@froehncp) November 9, 2020 I'm going to miss them both but in a way I won't because they're not going away. We will still get to see JJ race next year in another car which will be awesome. And we get the to hear the brilliance of Clint in the booth. I've always said he should be mic'd 24/7/365. Its gold! — Bud3131123 (@Bud3131123) November 9, 2020 "Every NASCAR fan has that one driver they love, and every NASCAR fan has that one driver they can't stand," comedian Jeff Foxworthy said in an old special. His words rang true on Sunday after Johnson and Bowyer took part in their final race. Some fans said that they "still love" some of the drivers that they root against, even if they provided many negative memories.

Congratulations to #ClintBowyer and #JimmyJohnson enjoy your family and your life! Watch your kids grow, life is short enjoy, live and love♥️ #NASCAR — Susan Brubaker (@LuvOfCritters) November 9, 2020 Man on man...what will the racing be like now. Sure going to miss these two. Good times begin w ur families. Enjoy! Thanks for all the years. — LB (@lab1705) November 9, 2020 There was no shortage of racing fans posting about Bowyer and Johnson following Sunday's race. They expressed considerable sadness about the two veterans walking away from the Cup Series, but they also offered congratulations as well. The fans said that they were happy about Johnson and Bowyer getting to spend time with their loved ones in the future.

Two classy guys. You both will be miss. Wish you both all the best in your new careers. — cowboyslick (@cowboyslick7120) November 9, 2020 I'll miss you legends on the track.loved seeing you every Sunday 💯 — chance420 (@chance4203) November 9, 2020 There was a common theme on Sunday as more and more people reacted to Bowyer and Johnson retiring. Racing fans referred to the two men as "class acts" and "legends" for all of the things that they accomplished during their careers. Many also proclaimed that the Bowyer joining the FOX Sports booth would be one of the best aspects of the 2021 Cup Series season.