NASCAR: Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson Among Drivers Featured in Special 'Jeopardy!' Category

✖

NASCAR champions will be on full display during Tuesday night's episode of Jeopardy! The long-running trivia show will feature a "NASCAR in Vegas" category and will include three previous champions as special guests, as well as two playoff contenders. Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Jimmie Johnson, William Byron and Aric Almirola will all take part.

According to racing's governing body, the category will test the knowledge of motorsports fans. The drivers will not be contestants during the evening, but they will serve a key role. They will all help introduce the answers to the categories. The episode will air at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday and will put the contestants' sports knowledge under the microscope.

(Photo: NASCAR)

Tuesday's episode will not be the first to feature a NASCAR-themed question. An episode on Thursday asked about two brothers, Kurt and Kyle, who are "cool as ice" and compete in the top level of NASCAR. One contestant guessed Coors and prompted a joking response from Kurt Busch. "Coors!!! Haha. I guess that’s better than Kurt & Kyle Leinenkugel," the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro tweeted.

With the announcement that the NASCAR drivers would take part in a special category, some fans immediately proclaimed that they would become very angry while watching Tuesday's episode. Contestants generally have a lack of sports knowledge and often miss questions about the NFL, NBA and MLB. With this history serving as the backdrop, some NASCAR fans said that the contestants would have even less knowledge of motorsports.

The Vegas aspect is key for several reasons. Specifically, two of NASCAR's biggest stars, the Busch brothers, both hail from Sin City and have made names for themselves on the biggest circuits. Additionally, Las Vegas Motor Speedway served as the site of two high-profile races during the Cup Series season. Joey Logano won the Pennzoil 400 in February and then Kurt won the South Point 400 playoff race in late September.

While the episode airs on Tuesday, the NASCAR drivers will prepare for the upcoming race in Kansas. Harvick and Keselowski are still alive in the playoffs and moved to the round of eight after Sunday's Bank of America Roval 400 in Charlotte. Almirola and Byron were both eliminated from championship contention and saw their dreams come to an end. The seven-time champion in Johnson, on the other hand, did not qualify for the Cup Series Playoffs during his final season of full-time competition.