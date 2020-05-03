NASCAR Fans Loved Blake Shelton's Cameo, But Wanted Him to Sing National Anthem Instead

Sunday afternoon, NASCAR's Pro Invitational Series continued with an event at the virtual Dover International Speedway. Drivers such as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson and Denny Hamlin started their engines in the simulation "iRacing" video game and took part in what is becoming a fan-favorite competition. The viewers became even more excited when Blake Shelton set the stage for the race.

The country music star was serving as the grand marshal for Sunday's virtual event, so he was tasked with giving the most famous command in motorsports. "Gentlemen, start your engines!" he yelled from the comfort of a place "called Oklahoma." Shortly after this call, the green flag waved and the action began. Although the viewers were still more focused on Shelton's delivery.

Several Twitter users voiced their support of the country star on Sunday afternoon, proclaiming that this was the best way to fire up the crowd and the drivers. Many others asked if he could do so more frequently. Some fans simply wanted to know why Shelton didn't sing the national anthem.

The reason for these questions was that David Hasselhoff was tasked with the musical performance prior to Sunday's race. His rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner" was met with mixed reviews as many showed their displeasure on social media. The fans wanted to know why Shelton simply served as grand marshal instead of using his singing voice for the national anthem.