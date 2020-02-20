NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Shares What He’s ‘Been Waiting’ on With Photo of Ryan Newman

Just like NASCAR fans around the country, driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has been awaiting positive news about Ryan Newman following his Daytona 500 crash. Joining the thousands of fans who have flocked to social media ever since the horrifying Monday crash, Stenhouse Jr. commented on a photo of Newman in the hospital, the first image that had been released of him post-crash.

This is what we have been waiting on!! 🙌🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/DnWduYAJuC — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) February 19, 2020

Stenhouse Jr. has been continuously sending his support to Newman ever since the tragic accident at Monday’s race. Shortly after the accident, which saw Newman’s car erupting in flames, occurred, the racer had taken to social media to react to the “scary” wreck.

Really hoping our friend @RyanJNewman is ok. Scary crash that you never want to see. — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) February 18, 2020

After receiving updates later that night that Newman had been transported to Halifax Medical Center in serious condition without life-threatening injuries, which was followed by an update on Monday stating that Newman was “awake and speaking,” Stenhouse Jr. again took to the social media platform to show his support with an image of himself and the recovering racer.

Still thinking and praying for our bud @RyanJNewman and his family today pic.twitter.com/zotft3gou1 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) February 18, 2020

Newman, whose crash drew comparison to the fatal 2001 crash involve Dale Earnhardt and the 2015 accident involving Austin Dillon, was released from the hospital Wednesday, less than 48 hours after horrified fans witnessed the accident. He was able to walk out of Halifax Medical Center beside his two daughters, Brooklyn Sage and Ashlyn Olivi.

The extent of the injuries Newman suffered remain unclear, and the driver it is unclear when the driver will again get behind the wheel. In a statement from Roush Fenway Racing Wednesday afternoon, it was explained that there is “no timetable” for Newman’s return, with Driver Ross Chastain filling his place at the Sunday, Feb. 22 Pennzoil 400.

Newman’s Monday crash was not the first time he has been involved in a serious accident on the track. Since 2009, Newman has been involved in three accidents that has involved his car being airborne or had another car come down on him. The accidents have led to Newman being a strong lobbyer for safety within the sport, and a bar added near the driver’s head to protect the driver in case of roll overs was dubbed the “Newman Bar” after him.