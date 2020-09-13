Naomi Osaka Wins US Open, and Fans Are Overjoyed About Her Third Career Grand Slam Title
Saturday evening, tennis star Naomi Osaka won the US Open and secured the third Grand Slam title of her career. With the win, the 22-year-old became the first Asian player (man or woman) ever to win three Grand Slam titles. She also did so after drawing attention all week with customized facemasks. Before and after each victory, Osaka wore masks with the names of Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other victims of police brutality.
When Osaka secured the win, fans on Twitter expressed their excitement. They proclaimed that she deserved this win after wearing the facemasks throughout the competition. Others praised her hard work and how it translated at key moments. While there were a few people that voiced displeasure with Osaka's facemasks, they still expressed excitement about her historic win.
Shes the NEW face of American womens tennis— Cha's dad (@RonChav82555521) September 13, 2020
prevnext
I ❤️ @naomiosaka. That’s all. https://t.co/gTsHwFvLQT— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) September 13, 2020
"I truly think it gave me strength."
Naomi Osaka wore a Kobe Bryant jersey after winning the US Open 💜💛— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 13, 2020
prevnext
Lewis Hamilton and Naomi Osaka would be easier to ignore if they were losing. It's impossible to ignore champions with a powerful message.— Melusi Maposa (@MelusiMaposa) September 13, 2020
Congrats on your US Open victory, @NaomiOsaka!! Thank you for using your platform to highlight victims of injustice!! 💛 #BLM #BlackGirlMagic pic.twitter.com/i9WgxYCQBW— Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 13, 2020
prevnext
Real champion! We salute to our sister @naomiosaka ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 #usopen #85southshow pic.twitter.com/QY9dt5KgCV— 85 South Comedy Show (@85SouthShow) September 13, 2020
Naomi Osaka completes the comeback to win the US Open!!
She is the first woman since 1994 to win a US Open final after losing the first set 😲
Osaka is now 3-0 in her career in major finals 👏🏾 👏🏾 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/rCalGwJMgU— The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 12, 2020
prevnext
Naomi Osaka wins the #USOpen ! What a beast, an inspiration, and the epitome of quiet power! pic.twitter.com/cQ7KRG7gor— AJ Maguddayao (@azn_pinoy_95) September 12, 2020
Kind of emotional about Naomi’s win. Black women are trying to heal themselves, their families, their communities, and are still expected to show up and serve as an inspiration all while fighting everyday to prove that we deserve better. We salute you @naomiosaka. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/1ZmSELmtp8— LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson) September 12, 2020
prevnext
You showed strength of spirit in your actions @usopen to highlight racism and you deserved to win. Karma— Toria (@toriajeand) September 13, 2020
Congratulations to Naomi Osaka for her 2nd US OPEN WIN !!! You played your heart out and come out a winner !!! We all are so proud of you young lady !!! 🎾🎾🎾— Laura MacD (@Lauramacd1) September 13, 2020
prevnext
Congrats on the win!— Heather L. Burke (@LawDog530) September 13, 2020
Congratulations! May your next major win come quickly.— TerryR (@TerryLR86) September 13, 2020
prev
Yes. Thank You For Honouring The Spirit Of Your Ancestors Of Afrika And Japan. You Are Truly Inspirational. May The Most High Protects You And Honour You. Big Congratulations For A Fantastic Comeback Win. We Salute You. 🙏🏿❤️— Ismail Gumbo (@igumbo) September 13, 2020