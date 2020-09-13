Naomi Osaka Wins US Open, and Fans Are Overjoyed About Her Third Career Grand Slam Title

Saturday evening, tennis star Naomi Osaka won the US Open and secured the third Grand Slam title of her career. With the win, the 22-year-old became the first Asian player (man or woman) ever to win three Grand Slam titles. She also did so after drawing attention all week with customized facemasks. Before and after each victory, Osaka wore masks with the names of Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other victims of police brutality.

When Osaka secured the win, fans on Twitter expressed their excitement. They proclaimed that she deserved this win after wearing the facemasks throughout the competition. Others praised her hard work and how it translated at key moments. While there were a few people that voiced displeasure with Osaka's facemasks, they still expressed excitement about her historic win.