Naomi Osaka Defended After Tennis Star Leaves French Open Over Media Boycott Backlash

Naomi Osaka is getting a ton of support after making the decision to leave the French Open. The move comes after she was fined $15,000 for boycotting the media. Before the start of the French Open, Osaka talked about taking care of her mental health being a reason for not speaking to reporters during the tournament.

"Me not doing press is nothing personal to the tournament and a couple journalists have interviewed me since I was young, so I have a friendly relationship with most of them," Osaka said. "However, if the organizations think that they can just keep saying 'do press or you're going to be fined,' and continued to ignore the mental health of the athletes that are the centerpiece of their cooperation then I just gotta laugh. Anyways, I hope the considerable amount that I get fined for this will go towards a mental health charity."

Osaka could have been facing more punishment had she stayed in the tournament and not talked to the media. And while fans will miss her in action, they understand that being healthy physically and mentally comes first. Here's a look at what fans have to say about Osaka withdrawing from the French Open.