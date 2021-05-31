Naomi Osaka Defended After Tennis Star Leaves French Open Over Media Boycott Backlash
Naomi Osaka is getting a ton of support after making the decision to leave the French Open. The move comes after she was fined $15,000 for boycotting the media. Before the start of the French Open, Osaka talked about taking care of her mental health being a reason for not speaking to reporters during the tournament.
"Me not doing press is nothing personal to the tournament and a couple journalists have interviewed me since I was young, so I have a friendly relationship with most of them," Osaka said. "However, if the organizations think that they can just keep saying 'do press or you're going to be fined,' and continued to ignore the mental health of the athletes that are the centerpiece of their cooperation then I just gotta laugh. Anyways, I hope the considerable amount that I get fined for this will go towards a mental health charity."
Osaka could have been facing more punishment had she stayed in the tournament and not talked to the media. And while fans will miss her in action, they understand that being healthy physically and mentally comes first. Here's a look at what fans have to say about Osaka withdrawing from the French Open.
May 31, 2021
One person wrote: "This should have been handled with the sensitivity it deserves and now it's damage limitation for the [Roland Garros] and Grand Tour authorities who had threatened to ban her from future tournaments - a person who said she had mental health issues. Unbelievable!"
There will be so many opinions from ppl who haven’t spent a single SECOND in the public eye let alone at Naomi’s scale.. The correct opinion is— what ever @naomiosaka needs to do for her own personal well being is exactly the right thing to do. It’s a shame it came to this.— Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) May 31, 2021
Another person wrote: "Let's boycott the French open. Naomi is the most exciting player anyway. Imagine punishing someone for having anxiety... in 2021."
Take care of yourself like Naomi Osaka.— Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 31, 2021
"I'm sorry that the French Open are such snobbutts you had to withdraw," one Twitter user wrote. "I think you're right and I think media interacting with athlete reform is needed. I hope that things start looking up."
Naomi Osaka seems really sweet & I think she's done beautifully to protect her mental health— Paige 🌸 (@PaigeMASTERS5) May 31, 2021
People want to see famous people dead before they acknowledge their depression. pic.twitter.com/dP6Vfbyklc
"Thank you to the governing bodies and the media who criticised her and punished her," another person wrote. "Now we are without one of the best players on Tour in a Grand Slam. Unbelievable."
If Naomi Osaka was a white woman she would probably be applauded for “centering her self-care”, “starting an important conversation on mental health” or whatever but she is a Black woman so instead she is accused of being ungrateful, difficult etc— #HasBenAndJerrysTweetedYet (@telushk) May 31, 2021
Another person added: "Do you think the majors made a good faith effort to communicate with her? I hope Naomi is OK, because she is one of the best people on tour."
Same song and dance, just a different day where cisgender white men get to set circumstances that affect women of color. First #meghanmarkle and now #NaomiOsaka . Normalize women protecting their mental health. They should have to “ know what is expected “ of them. Shame.— Missy (@nubianqueen_5) May 31, 2021
"It's not the same, but when I have students who have anxiety over public speaking, I never make them talk," a social media user wrote. "That would be abuse. They can be part of group work without speaking. Naomi can prepare a statement afterwards in her own time. Tennis has a duty of care to its players."
Bravo @naomiosaka for keeping it real, your well being matters. Big up. pic.twitter.com/WtWv0w3b0r— Jimmy Jean-Louis (@haitianhero) May 31, 2021
Another fan wrote: "Powerful statement. Tennis needs the Osaka Rule where players can compete without media hounding and wellness shaming. The old tournament rules designed before social media don't account for its exponential impact on well being - and as a torque for racism. Heal well."