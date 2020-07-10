This Insane 'Money Plane' Scene With Edge and Kelsey Grammer Has Twitter Rolling
Edge is dealing with a torn tricep injury that will keep him out of WWE action likely for the rest of the year. However, fans will be able to see Edge (real name Adam Copeland) in a new movie called Money Plane with Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane, and Denise Richards. The film was released on Friday on all major digital platforms and it's about a "professional thief (Copeland) who must rob a bulletproof casino in the sky to repay a $40 million debt and secure the lives of his family members."
"It was all a very surreal time for me actually because I just found out that I was cleared to come back to wrestle," Copeland said to ComicBook.com. "Maybe two weeks later, my agent called and said 'Hey we got this script. You've been offered the leading role opposite Kelsey Grammer.' As soon as I heard Kelsey Grammar I was like, okay I'm in." In once scene, Grammer's character is explaining to Edge's character the premise of the Money Plane. The scene has led to some very interesting responses from the Twitter world.
Instead of watching Hamilton, please watch this important scene from MONEY PLANE (2020) where Kelsey Grammer explains the Money Plane to pro wrestler Edge. pic.twitter.com/C9QVKZSt7W— Guy Who Loves to Talk Boxing Purse Splits (@BoxrecGrey) July 4, 2020
So, you’re telling me that the Money Plane doesn’t have “Tossed salads and scrambled eggs”?— Conroe Chris (@perez_81) July 4, 2020
Id feel a lot better if the right wingnut coke head with Trumps ear on how to handle Covid was Kelsey Grammer instead of Larry Kudlow— linusesq (@linusesq) July 4, 2020
This looks terrible. I must watch it immediately.— Ian Rennie (@theangelremiel) July 4, 2020
Uh mister Grammar, the line is “fighting an alligator”— B-Arthur (@arthurrules) July 4, 2020
KG: I think this take works better
July 4, 2020
"It's called the MONEY PLANE, Niles"— Kate Upton Sinclair Lewis Carroll O’Connor (@mainspringbroad) July 4, 2020
I'll just take glass of Sherry Doctor Crane— Aaron Turner (@OnlyAaronTurner) July 4, 2020
Here for a good time, not a long time.— Bling Domepiece - Amazon FC Ambassador 📦 🇨🇦 (@blingdomepiece) July 4, 2020
oh boy, ,i'm just so tired of all these money planes.— 🧦🌹 Comrade Technocrat 🌐🧦 (@AndyWarrenStein) July 4, 2020
I would watch 2-hours of just Kelsey Grammer explaining what the Money Plane is - I don't even need to see the actual plane. Just 2 hours of this.— Chad (@official_chad) July 5, 2020
Spirit Airlines!— Christopher (@Bakeoid) July 4, 2020
“Forget it Jake, it’s Money Plane.” pic.twitter.com/mZ9vQlBowy— Tom_Cody (@Tom_Cody_SP) July 4, 2020
Hearing Frasier curse is the most disturbing thing in 2020. And that's saying something. pic.twitter.com/rmQ9vt116L— Michael Grant (@MichaelGrant_CJ) July 4, 2020
Where can I place that alligator bet?— Benjamin Kerzee (@donQuancherry) July 4, 2020
July 4, 2020
Wait, it has Tom Jane from The Punisher and Denise Richards from Starship Troopers???
I NEED THIS MOVIE IN MY LIFE— ZottSA (@BGrifter) July 4, 2020