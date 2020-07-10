This Insane 'Money Plane' Scene With Edge and Kelsey Grammer Has Twitter Rolling

Edge is dealing with a torn tricep injury that will keep him out of WWE action likely for the rest of the year. However, fans will be able to see Edge (real name Adam Copeland) in a new movie called Money Plane with Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane, and Denise Richards. The film was released on Friday on all major digital platforms and it's about a "professional thief (Copeland) who must rob a bulletproof casino in the sky to repay a $40 million debt and secure the lives of his family members."

"It was all a very surreal time for me actually because I just found out that I was cleared to come back to wrestle," Copeland said to ComicBook.com. "Maybe two weeks later, my agent called and said 'Hey we got this script. You've been offered the leading role opposite Kelsey Grammer.' As soon as I heard Kelsey Grammar I was like, okay I'm in." In once scene, Grammer's character is explaining to Edge's character the premise of the Money Plane. The scene has led to some very interesting responses from the Twitter world.