'Monday Night Football' Week 2 to Broadcast Doubleheader on ESPN and ABC

The second week of Monday Night Football for the 2022 season will be a treat for NFL fans as they will get two different games on two different channels. The first game will be the Tennessee Titans against the Buffalo Bills with a kickoff time of 7:15 p.m. ET. Game 2 will be the Minnesota Vikings vs. the Philadelphia Eagles with a start time of 8:30 p.m. ET. The Titans-Bills game will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and will stream on the ESPN App. The Vikings-Eagles contest will air on ABC, ESPN Deportes (joins in progress after the first game) and will stream on ESPN+.

The Bills (1-0) are coming off of a big win over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the season opener on Sept. 8. Quarterback Josh Allen had a big night for Buffalo, throwing for 297 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 56 yards and one score. Defensively, Von Miller, who spent last season with the Rams, registered two sacks against his former team. The Bills are facing a Titans (0-1) team that lost to the New York Giants last week. Running Back Derrick Henry will be a player to watch as he rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games last year.

"Monday night, it's showtime back on prime time again," Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs said, per the team's official website. "We're on there for a reason, too. I feel like this team, we've been through the good and the bad. We've been through the rain, we've been through the storm. So, when things do get a little sunny like on Monday night, why not shine?"

The Eagles (1-0) won a wild game against the Detroit Lions last week. Quarterback Jalen Hurts finished the game with 243 passing yards, 90 rushing yards and one touchdown, while wide receiver A.J. Brown caught 10 passes for 155 yards on 13 targets. The Eagles are facing a Vikings (1-0) team that dominated the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is picking up where he left off last year, catching nine passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay. Running back Dalvin Cook also had a productive showing, rushing for 90 yards while catching three passes for 18 yards.