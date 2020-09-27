Falcons Drop to 0-3 After Allowing Second Straight Comeback, and Fans Are Not Having It
Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the Chicago Bears with hopes of winning their first game of the season. The team built up a 26-10 lead by the fourth quarter and forced the Bears to bench embattled starter Mitch Trubisky. However, backup Nick Foles led a massive comeback and kept the Falcons winless, making the Atlanta-based franchise the first team in NFL history to lose back-to-back games despite leading by 15 or more points in the fourth quarter.
When the fans saw the final score of 30-26, they responded with considerable anger. Many called for owner Arthur Blank to fire head coach Dan Quinn while others joked about how the team simply can't hold a double-digit lead. The conversations continued on social media as users weighed in to share their reactions. The Falcons entered the season with hopes of returning to the playoffs behind a powerful offense, but now the team faces an uncertain future while the fans continue to express frustration.
We now go to an inside look into the Atlanta Falcons locker room. pic.twitter.com/zBbZgaplgs— Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) September 27, 2020
All the falcons fans right now. pic.twitter.com/SuKll5JDK7— Karlous Miller (@KarlousM) September 27, 2020
The thing about being a Falcons fan is that you cannot make a joke anywhere at any time, because it will come back to bite you in less than an hour https://t.co/FTvZjRxZTU— The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) September 27, 2020
falcons gotta factory restart then reinstall the os from the 2016 backup save— ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) September 27, 2020
When Arthur Blank finds Dan Quinn after the Falcons and the Bears game. pic.twitter.com/vOySd2lEbZ— In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) September 27, 2020
Dear Mr. Blank,
If Dan Quinn is the Head Coach tomorrow morning, than you clearly have learned nothing and you’re possibly the dumbest owner to exist in NFL history. We want change, and we want it NOW.
Sincerely,— ATL Sports Scoop (@atlsportsscoop) September 27, 2020
The Whole Atlanta Falcons Fanbase
A visual timespan of how that game went for the Atlanta Falcons pic.twitter.com/9E6my8EpaJ— The Warehouse Gang (@WarehouseGang) September 27, 2020
@AtlantaFalcons i will not stop being a fan but y’all some clowns 🤡— K Kennebrew. (@_potentBeauty) September 27, 2020
Falcons fans right now pic.twitter.com/ezMtZL2w16— Stephen Prosper 📖💻🙏🏾✊🏾 (@SProsper) September 27, 2020
So again I ask, how👏🏽 does 👏🏽 Dan 👏🏽 Quinn👏🏽 still 👏🏽 have 👏🏽 his 👏🏽 job! I mean he had no business being in Atlanta in 2020 period #Falcons pic.twitter.com/PrS6x4Vx6z— Dujunnea Bland (@NotBland21) September 27, 2020
“No, I’m fine I swear” *takes 12th shot of the day* @AtlantaFalcons @OleMissFB— j (@jsproutrett) September 27, 2020
Damn falcons lowkey the kings of blowing big leads in the second half.— Falco (@GetGhostDomo) September 27, 2020
Nick Foles brought the Bears back from a 26-10 deficit in the 3rd to win against the Falcons ... soooo ... that's neat— GoldCrow18 (@GCrow18) September 27, 2020
THE FALCONS SUCK !— dylan (@baatafurai) September 27, 2020