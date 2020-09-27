Falcons Drop to 0-3 After Allowing Second Straight Comeback, and Fans Are Not Having It

By John Newby

Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the Chicago Bears with hopes of winning their first game of the season. The team built up a 26-10 lead by the fourth quarter and forced the Bears to bench embattled starter Mitch Trubisky. However, backup Nick Foles led a massive comeback and kept the Falcons winless, making the Atlanta-based franchise the first team in NFL history to lose back-to-back games despite leading by 15 or more points in the fourth quarter.

When the fans saw the final score of 30-26, they responded with considerable anger. Many called for owner Arthur Blank to fire head coach Dan Quinn while others joked about how the team simply can't hold a double-digit lead. The conversations continued on social media as users weighed in to share their reactions. The Falcons entered the season with hopes of returning to the playoffs behind a powerful offense, but now the team faces an uncertain future while the fans continue to express frustration.

