Monday Night Football 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch Broncos at Chargers

Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season ends with two teams from the AFC West battling for second place in the division. Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will face Justin Herbert and the Los Angles Chargers tonight on ESPN's Monday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. It will also stream on the ESPN app and NFL+ on mobile devices.

The Broncos (2-3) are coming off a tough 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday. Fans are hoping that Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson can get going as he has completed just 59.4% of his passes and has a QB rating of 82.2. He has had a QB rating of 92 or higher in 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

"I think that for me, I can handle it," Wilson said last week, per the Broncos' official website. "I'm built for it. I'm built for the good times and the tough times. We're going to come out on the other end of it. Really how you get out of it, and as a team, how we continue to keep building to where we're going and what we're doing is focus on today. Nothing else matters. Today has to be the best day that we've had so far. That would be [the case] no matter what our record is, [even] if we were 5-0 — which we could have had a chance to be at, potentially. The reality of it is we are where we are right now, which is here on a Thursday, [a football] Wednesday, and we have to make it special."

The Chargers (3-2) have won their last two games after losing games in Week 2 and Week 3. Herbert has been efficient in the last two games, throwing for a total of 568 yards and three touchdowns with a QB rating of 104.1. Running back Austin Ekeler has also been a key to the team's success this season, recording 527 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns.

"The fact that, just in general, that we have two in a row in the win column, especially on the road, it feels really good, man. It feels really good," Ekeler said. per the Chargers' official website. "I try to ride the high of the win for like the day after, but then it's back to, 'All right, we have to do it again,' because next Sunday, no one cares what you did last Sunday. Everyone cares about what's upcoming."