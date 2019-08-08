MLB Wives Attack Each Other With ‘Racist’ Accusations on Instagram

Two MLB wives went at each other on Instagram earlier this week as they were discussing the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Bria Anderson, wife of Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson; and Elizabeth Swarzak, wife of Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Swarzak, were privately messaging each other on Instagram and their private discussion was screenshotted by Ariana Dubelko Giolito, the wife of White Sox pitcher Luis Giolito.

Some of the messages are cut off, but Elizabeth was telling Bria about the violence with African-American kids in Chicago.

“What about all the black people killing each other in Chicago every day? Just going to emit (sic) those statistics? With some of the heaviest gun control in the country,” Elizabeth wrote.

Bria responded, “‘Those black people weren’t killing children in schools, or driving 9 hours to specifically kill brown people. What the actual f—.”

Later on in the exchange, Elizabeth defended the word nationalism. “First of all the word ‘white nationalist’ has been used recently to convince you that it’s white supremacy. When actually it’s ok to be a nationalist. Which is a person proud and loves their country,” she wrote.

Elizabeth went to on say Bria is racist against white people. “I’m disgusted at your apparent racism towards white people and your belief that only white people are committing these crimes,” she wrote.

Bria responded by saying she’s fully aware that white people are not the only ones committing these crimes.

In the caption, Ariana was on Bria’s side: “I am so disgusted and disappointed. Bria Anderson is a teacher with a Masters degree working on her doctorate while raising two girls and running a non-profit organization that works with the youth of South Side Chicago. For someone within this baseball family to say such disgraceful and disgusting things, to shamelessly act in a demeaning and hateful way is reprehensible. Half of the players in the MLB are IMMIGRANTS from Latin countries.

“To know someone among you holds hate in their heart or thinks of you as a criminal because of your birthplace is something I cannot even imagine. Insulting and demeaning a woman’s incredible non-profit work is mind-boggling.”

Elizabeth responded to Ariana posting the messages by saying they were edited. She also said, “I love all people and respect all walks of life. I simply will not idle by as these atrocities unfold and lives are lost. I want a BETTER LIFE FOR everyone, especially children prone to gun violence in major cities via the Daily Mail.”

The El Paso shooting took the lives of 22 people while injuring 24 others. The Dayton shooting took the lives of 10 people while injuring 27.