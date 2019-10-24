MLB Umpire Says He’ll Buy Gun and ‘Start Civil War’ If Donald Trump Is Impeached

Major League Baseball may have a big problem on their hands. Umpire Rob Drake recently went to social media to express his frustration of President Donald Trump possibly being impeached. On Tuesday, Drake tweeted he plans to buy an AR-15 rifle, “because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020,” according to a copy of the tweet obtained by ESPN.”

The tweet was deleted and Drake deactivated his account. But before it was deactivated, Drake shot off another tweet that said, “You can’t do an impeachment inquiry from the basement of Capital Hill without even a vote! What is going on in this country?”

ESPN tried to contract Drake, but he did not return any phone calls or text messages. The MLB is aware of the situation and commissioner Rob Manfred said they are looking into it.

“Rob is a passionate individual and an outstanding umpire. He chose the wrong way to convey his opinion about our great country,” the Major League Baseball Umpires Association said. “His posting does not represent the view of the MLBUA or reflect those of the umpires we represent. The MLBUA supports all of the umpires who ensure fair play in the greatest game on earth. We are a group of individuals with diverse opinions and beliefs, united in our desire to continue our excellence officiating MLB games.”

Drake, 50, made his MLB debut 20 years ago and has been working full-time in the league since 2010. He has previously worked postseason games in 2010, and 2012-2015, and he was part of the crew he worked the All-Star game in 2013.

