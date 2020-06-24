MLB to Officially Start 2020 Season in July, and Fans Are Pumped

Baseball is coming back. This week, Major League Baseball announced a plan to return to play, which includes players reporting for spring training on July 1. Opening Day will be on July 23 and 24 with the season being 60 games long.

Both MLB and the MLB Players Association approved the plan, and the schedule will feature some changes due to the new health and safety protocols. Each team's schedule will focus on divisional play with the remaining contests coming against interleague opponents in the corresponding regional division. And for the first time in MLB history, the National League will feature a designated hitter.

“Major League Baseball is thrilled to announce that the 2020 season is on the horizon," Commissioner Robert Manfred said. "We have provided the Players Association with a schedule to play 60 games and are excited to provide our great fans with Baseball again soon." Because of the COVD-19 pandemic, MLB suspended operations in March while teams were in the thick of spring training. When the players report for training on July 1, it will happen in their home cities. The regular season will end around Sept. 27 with the postseason beginning immediately. Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.