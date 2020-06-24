MLB to Officially Start 2020 Season in July, and Fans Are Pumped
Baseball is coming back. This week, Major League Baseball announced a plan to return to play, which includes players reporting for spring training on July 1. Opening Day will be on July 23 and 24 with the season being 60 games long.
Both MLB and the MLB Players Association approved the plan, and the schedule will feature some changes due to the new health and safety protocols. Each team's schedule will focus on divisional play with the remaining contests coming against interleague opponents in the corresponding regional division. And for the first time in MLB history, the National League will feature a designated hitter.
“Major League Baseball is thrilled to announce that the 2020 season is on the horizon," Commissioner Robert Manfred said. "We have provided the Players Association with a schedule to play 60 games and are excited to provide our great fans with Baseball again soon." Because of the COVD-19 pandemic, MLB suspended operations in March while teams were in the thick of spring training. When the players report for training on July 1, it will happen in their home cities. The regular season will end around Sept. 27 with the postseason beginning immediately. Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.
All remaining issues have been resolved and Players are reporting to training camps.— MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 24, 2020
Happy to see #MLB sticking to traditional postseason format, but as strange as this 60 game season will be, it would have been cool to see them go outside the box a little and experiment with playoffs
Loved the idea of trying to incorporate the college baseball postseason format— Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) June 24, 2020
A sprint to the finish from the very start. Let's keep everyone healthy and do some baseball!— jesse agler (@jesseagler) June 24, 2020
2020 MLB Season: pic.twitter.com/ZfYDreaEVd— The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 24, 2020
Baseball. Is. Back. 👏
MLB training camps will open July 1 in preparation for a 60-game season. pic.twitter.com/mUygDEOGD5— ESPN (@espn) June 24, 2020
BASEBALL IS BACK ⚾️
This is how the 2020 MLB season is going to look: pic.twitter.com/VGhDjPpOzz— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 24, 2020
Hello again, baseball. 👋
MLB officially announces plans for a 60-game regular season beginning July 23 or 24, with players reporting for training by July 1. https://t.co/NG5QeOt4Jy— Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) June 24, 2020
When the MLB finally announces there will be a season ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/TfqRlwsBSJ— Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) June 24, 2020
I was getting a haircut. Did something happen?!?!
Play ball!— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 24, 2020
World Series here we come! #ChopOn #Braves pic.twitter.com/425sdYNbDe— Un~Suspended MLB Season (@djhrr) June 24, 2020
Getting ready for your first MLB bet of the season like...pic.twitter.com/UXHX63y44P— The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 24, 2020
Well, the season seems to be a go...FINALLY. In light of these developments, enter for a chance to win a new era hat of your choice from the #MLB shop! To qualify, like and retweet this post, and most importantly, follow us! Winner selected Friday 6/26! #Giveaway #MLB2020 pic.twitter.com/RfSjvlcBxm— MLB Marathon (@MLBMarathon) June 23, 2020
Mood. #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/o9t9EONbSC— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 24, 2020
#ForTheA https://t.co/9PAgsW8D9V— OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) June 24, 2020
Come and get it. pic.twitter.com/DPU9y7ZtNX— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 24, 2020
https://t.co/KpD9ExPi3V pic.twitter.com/VdrhFpUmOq— Kelly Wilson (@DiehardOsfan86) June 24, 2020
https://t.co/HiZzAhq6Yg pic.twitter.com/NTUhtUSdW4— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 24, 2020
Let’s goooooooooo! pic.twitter.com/gXnobAezp4— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 24, 2020
I can actually get excited about a 60 game #MLB season. Each game actually means something. I may even watch a few games :). #PlayBall— I love Conor Garland (@CoyotesAvs12) June 24, 2020
Here. We. Go. pic.twitter.com/ThrqJHKATo— Pat McAfee Burner (@PatMcafeeBurnr) June 24, 2020
Baseball Fans right now pic.twitter.com/Fqff6a54V2— Michael Schutte (@MikeSchutte) June 24, 2020