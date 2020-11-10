Mike Tyson Says He Used Infant Child's Urine to Pass Drug Tests While Boxing

✖

Mike Tyson did whatever he could to compete in boxing. The 54-year old boxing legend talked about how he would pass drug tests on his podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson. He revealed that he would sometimes use a prosthetic penis during testing which included his infant child's urine.

"I put my baby’s urine in it. And sometimes, one time I was using my wife’s [urine] and my wife was like 'Baby you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something,' " Tyson said to Jeff Novitzky, UFC's vice president of athlete health and performance as reported by PEOPLE. "And I said, 'Nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid.' Cuz I got scared that the p— might come back pregnant. ... That's what I was afraid of."

Tyson didn't specify which wife or child he was talking about. From 1988 to 1989, Tyson was married to Robin Givens. He was also married to Monica Turner from 1997 to 2003. Currently, Tyson is married to Lkiha Spicer. The former heavyweight champion announced this just weeks before his exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. The fight was initially set to take place in September but was pushed back due to the organizers of the event needing more time to land international TV deals.

In the summer, Tyson revealed why he was looking to get back into the ring. "It's because I can do it. And I believe other people believe they can do it too," Tyson said. He also pointed out that just because he's 54 it "doesn't mean that we have to start a new career and our lives are totally over." The last time, Tyson was in a ring was in 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride. Tyson's last win was in 2003 when he defeated Clifford Etienne via knockout in the first round.

Jones, 51, has not competed in a boxing match since 2018 when he beat Scott Sigmond via unanimous decision. He won his last four boxing matches and has a 66-9 record. "We always wanted to see it, but I would've preferred it back then," Jones said. "Tyson is a hell of a specimen still. Still a problem to deal with. But at the same time, life is life, you only live once. You want to know what it's like, you go in there and see. You still gotta see it."