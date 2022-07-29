Mike Tyson Shares Health Update After He's Seen Walking With a Cane

Famed boxer, Mike Tyson had everyone worried this week when he was spotted in New York City looking a little less than well. The sports legend was seen walking around the city with a cane, but according to TMZ Sports, Tyson is not injured — just dealing with some wear-and-tear problems. Tyson was reportedly limping heavily and was using a walking stick for support

Sources told TMZ Sports that Tyson didn't suffer any new injuries and is dealing with an old back issue. "He's dealing with a sciatica flare-up," the sources said. "Nothing serious. Just an occupational hazard for an athlete like Mike." The interesting thing about what Tyson is going through now is what he had to say recently. In an episode of the podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion said he is "close" to his "expiration date."

Despite his cane use in NYC this week, TMZ Sports has learned Mike Tyson is uninjured, and is just dealing with a bit of normal, wear-and-tear problems. https://t.co/5vUd1u259a — TMZ (@TMZ) July 27, 2022

"We're all gonna die one day, of course," Tyson said, per Sports Illustrated. "Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, 'Wow. That's my expiration date is coming close, really soon.'" Earlier in the podcast, Tyson talked about money doesn't mean anything to him.

"Even now, money don't mean s— to me," Tyson said. "I always tell people—they think money's gonna make them happy; they've never had a lot of money before. When you have a lot of money, you can't expect nobody to love you. How am I gonna love you? How am I gonna confess my love to you when you have $500 billion? It's just that, the false sense of security. You believe nothing can happen. You don't believe the banks could collapse. You believe that you're invincible when you have a lot of money, which isn't true. That's why I always say money is a false sense of security."

In 2020, Tyson spoke to The Sportsman about how he's not afraid of dying. "Yeah. I don't fear it," Tyson said "Living might be more complicated than dying to me. The belief of it. I don't know if it's true. Because living takes a lot of courage. Without the courage, you can't handle living. Living is a journey; living is a struggle.