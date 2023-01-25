Mike Tyson Sued for $5 Million, Accused of Raping Woman in 1990

Mike Tyson is being accused of rape by a woman who claims she met the former professional boxer at a New York dance club in 1990, according to PEOPLE. An anonymous woman filed an affidavit in New York's Albany Court on Jan. 5 which states: "I met Mike Tyson in the early 1990s at a dance club called Septembers. My friend and I were hanging out with him and his limousine driver. Tyson told us about a party and asked us to join him. My friend was going to drop off her car, and Tyson said he would pick her up in the limousine."

The woman said that woman got into Tyson's car and was allegedly touched by him. "I told him no several times and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack me. He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me," she said. The woman is seeking $5 million in damages that include "physical, psychological, and emotional injury," according to court documents. Tyson has not commented on the allegations.

Tyson is no stranger to being in trouble with the law. In 1992, the former boxing heavyweight champion was convicted of rape and served three years in prison. Tyson's ex-wife, Robin Givens has publicly said that Tyson was physically abusive towards her, and he admitted to it while appearing on Oprah Winfrey's show in 2009.

"I have socked her before, and she socked me before, as well. It was just that kind of relationship," he said at the time. Tyson was one of the most dominant boxers during the prime of his career as he was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987-1990. The 56-year-old won his first 37 boxing matches before losing to Buster Douglas on Feb. 11, 1990. His last professional boxing match came on Jun. 11, 2005, and lost to Kevin McBride to finish with a 50-6 boxing record. On Nov. 28, 2020, Tyson returned to the ring to face Roy Jones. Jr. in an exhibition match that ended in a draw.

Last year, Tyson spoke about dying early on his Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson podcast. "We're all gonna die one day, of course," Tyson told his therapist Sean McFarland and guest DJ Whoo Kid, per Sports Illustrated. "Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, 'Wow. That's my expiration date is coming close, really soon.'"

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.