Mike Tyson Fans Can't Believe Fan Tried to Punch Him After Roy Jones Jr. Fight

Mike Tyson faced off with Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match on Saturday night, a fight that ended in a draw. Following the bout, he nearly got in a second fight. A fan threw a punch at Iron Mike before attempting to grab something out of his waistband. The man ultimately fled the scene while the police came to investigate a possible battery.

When fans of the longtime boxer heard about the incident, they responded with considerable surprise, as well as an assortment of jokes. Many expressed the opinion that the fan was crazy and that the man was searching for a beating. Others jokingly made proclamations about the attacker's age, mental state and strategy. The comments continued into Tuesday as more people weighed in about the bizarre situation.