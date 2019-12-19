Watch Mike Tyson Gives Boxing Lessons to Serena Williams in Florida

Two of the most famous athletes in the world got together in Florida this week for a boxing workout. Mike Tyson was seen giving boxing lessons to Serena Williams and Tyson posted a video of the workout on his Twitter and Instagram accounts. The workout took place at Mouratoglou Preseason which is a camp hosted by Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou according to the Daily Mail.

“I don’t want to get in the ring with this GOAT [Serena],” Tyson, 53, wrote on his Instagram account, adding, “Much love and respect.”

This led to a number of fans flooding Tyson’s comment’s section. On Twitter, one fan wrote: “Serena would’ve been a great boxer. She would’ve been great at any sport she wanted to do. I saw her live in Miami, she has every tool in her kit. Speed, power, agility, flexibility, intelligence … everything.”

“[Serena] is without a doubt the GOAT at her game,” another fan wrote. “As a boxer per this video not at all. However, given her talent, athleticism and strength I don’t doubt that under your tutelage she could totally become a decent or even great boxer. Make it happen. I will support her.”

“What we see here is rich [people] paying for a quick training lesson from the champ,” a third fan wrote. “If they pay. Like you see on tv shows with rich [people] [laughing out loud]. Man I love mike. He is the man.”

Williams is looking to have a strong 2020 season after coming up a little short in 2019. She posted a 25-6 record in singles competition this year according to ESPN. Williams also won over $4 million of prize money which is the most she has earned since 2016 when she earned $7 million. For her career, Williams has a singles record of 826-142 and has earned $92 million. She was the runner-up at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

Tyson is considered an all-time great in the boxing world. From 1985 to 2005, Tyson won 50 matches while losing six and he holds the third-longest unified heavyweight championship reign in history with eight consecutive defenses. He’s a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame as well as the World Boxing Hall of Fame. ESPN ranked him the hardest hitter in heavyweight history.