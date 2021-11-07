Michael Strahan Trolls Kevin Hart in Latest Episode of ‘Cold As Balls’

Michael Strahan joined Kevin Hart on his YouTube show Cold As Balls and trolled him multiple times. The Pro Football Hall of Famer gave Hart a tiny suit to make light of his size. Strahan then trash-talks the Philadelphia Eagles since Hart is a big fan. Midway through the episode, Strahan sends a message to Eagles fans.

“Eagles fans, I appreciate you,” Strahan said. “I appreciate beating the Hell out of y’all every time I had the chance. I had more sacks against the Eagles than any other team in the history of the NFL in my career. Thank you, Donovan McNabb. Good luck in the future.” Strahan spent his entire NFL career (1993-2007) with the Giants. He recorded 21 sacks in 28 games against the Eagles. The second-most sacks Strahan posted against one team was 18 against the Dallas Cowboys. His success against the Eagles and Cowboys led to him tallying 141.5 sacks, the sixth most in NFL history.

Along with being the best pass rushers of all time, Strahan is a Super Bowl champion, leading the Giants over the New England Patriots in the championship in his final season. “Winning in NYC magnifies you 100 times…having a ring puts you in the national spotlight…winning a SB was the first and only time that I was ever a guest on Live with Regis & Kelly,” Strahan said on the podcast 10 Questions. “Regis asked what I’d do next, and I said if you retire maybe I’ll take your job…not knowing that years later that’s exactly what would happen… and being on that show led me to GMA. So absolutely not!”

For Hart, he grew up in Philadelphia, so being an Eagles fan is natural for him. When the Eagles won the Super Bowl, in February 2018, Hart tried to be part of the team’s Super Bowl celebration. “All right, Super Bowl moment,” Hart said in a 2019 episode of Cold As Balls, per Men’s Health. “Everybody knows I got drunk. Everybody knows. Everybody noticed I took all of my friends to the Super Bowl, we got a box… Kevin Frazier came up. And he was like, ‘Kevin let me get a quick interview with you… and I’m already there. And my wife goes, ‘Baby you shouldn’t do no interviews, you’re a little saucy.’ And I remember going: ‘F—n’ Eagles all day!’”

Cold As Balls is part of the Laugh Out Loud Network, which is a comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company founded by Hart. New episodes of the show air every Tuesday on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube Channel.