Michael Strahan Sends Message to Tom Brady Following Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady retired from the NFL on Tuesday, and various NFL players paid tribute to him, including Michael Strahan. The former New York Giants defensive and Good Morning America co-host went to Instagram to send a message to Brady. And Strahan just had one word to describe the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“Congratulations to my man [Tom Brady] on retiring from the NFL,” Strahan wrote in the Instagram post that includes photos of him and Brady over the years. “Tom, I know you hate to be called the GOAT but there is no other word to describe your achievements! Proud to call you a friend, brother and business partner. Enjoy retirement and whatever the next phase of life brings you. Let’s just make sure we hit the golf course since you now have some free time.”

Strahan and Brady had their share of battles on the football field over the years. However, in Strahan’s final game, which was Super Bowl XLII, he sacked Brady to help the Giants beat the New England Patriots in one of the biggest upsets in NFL history. That was Brady’s first Super Bowl loss, but after winning three with the Patriots at the time, Brady then won another three in New England before winning one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Words cannot describe the feelings I have for Tom Brady, nor adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for Tom for all he did during his career,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated. He retires with nearly every NFL career passing record, yet the only one that ever mattered to him was the team’s win-loss record. In his 20 years as a starter his teams qualified for the playoffs 19 times. He led his teams to 10 Super Bowls, winning an NFL-record seven championships. In a team sport like football, it is rare to see an individual have such a dominant impact on a team’s success.”

Along with winning seven Super Bowls, Brady won five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards. And his in 21 seasons as a starting quarterback, Brady missed the playoffs just twice and never had a losing season.