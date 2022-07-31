Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell
Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
"Bill was a champion unlike any other in the history of team sports – an 11-time NBA champion, including winning eight consecutive titles, a five-time MVP, an Olympic Gold Medalist and the NBA's first Black head coach," the Celtics said in a statement. "Bill Russell's DNA is woven through every element of the Celtics organization, from the relentless pursuit of excellence to the celebration of team rewards over individual glory, to a commitment to social justice and civil rights off the court. Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn his passing and celebrate his enormous legacy in basketball, Boston, and beyond." Here's a look at Michael Jordan and other NBA stars paying tribute to Russell.
Michael Jordan
A statement from Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan on the passing of NBA legend Bill Russell. pic.twitter.com/RdYcnuCrmb— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 31, 2022
One fan replied: "What a great, respectful, humble, and moral man. So many don't know how great a player he was and he'd never tell ya. But he'd tell ya what he could to help you, or help others. He deserves a statue."prevnext
Magic Johnson
I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of the greatest winner the game of basketball has ever seen, a legend, hall of famer, mentor and my friend for over 30 years, Bill Russell. 💔 pic.twitter.com/iiSkVq2kdn— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 31, 2022
Another fan said: "Bill Russell was the Goat. He was a perennial champion who played with integrity and put team first despite facing numerous obstacles due to his race. He broke down barriers that have led to the NBA being one of the most diverse and successful sports leagues in the world."prevnext
Patrick Ewing
The world lost a legend with the passing of Bill Russell. His impact on basketball and society will not be forgotten. He handled every adversity with dignity and grace, and walked away a champion. My condolences to his family and those blessed enough to call him a friend.— Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) July 31, 2022
One fan replied: "Well stated Patrick, very well stated. When I think of Bill Russell, I think of three words – dignity, integrity, and humility. The NBA and the world lost of the greats."prevnext
Paul Pierce
Thanku for being a trailblazer , pioneer Thanku for setting the bar , for ur kind words of wisdom, Thanku for that great laugh u had . I can go on all day about what u meant to me . Today is a sad day for the NBA family u will be forever missed #6— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) July 31, 2022
One fan wrote: "Well said, Paul. Thinking of you, the Russell family, and the Celtics family."prevnext
Dikembe Mutombo
The NBA family just learned this afternoon that Bill Russell, the 11-time champion and Hall of Fame icon of the Boston Celtics, who used that fame to further the civil rights cause in the United States during the turbulent 1960s, has died at the age of 88. He will be missed💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/DA4R70Wjps— Dikembe Mutombo (@officialmutombo) July 31, 2022
A fan said: "RIP to a great basketball player and an even better human being."prevnext
Jaylen Brown
Rest In Peace 🕊thank you for paving the way and inspiring so many Today is a sad day but also great day to celebrate his legacy and what he stood for 💚 pic.twitter.com/kvDaIsjpGG— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 31, 2022
One fan wrote: "Sat next to him on a flight as a kid. He asked if I played any sports and I said hockey. We talked about hockey the entire flight. He was so genuine and wonderful Had no idea who he was until my dad picked me up at the airport and asked why Bill Russell was saying goodbye to me."prevnext
The Late Kobe Bryant
Kobe on the late, great Bill Russell 💜💛💔July 31, 2022
One fan replied: "I miss Kobe so much!! He was so intelligent and he truly loved to learn....every single day. I am certain he and Bill Russell shared a big hug today when they were reunited up in Heaven."prev