Michael Jordan's Children: What to Know About the NBA Icon's Family
His documentary, The Last Dance, premiered on ESPN Sunday night, and it gave fans an in-depth look at his final season with the Chicago Bulls.
"When people see this footage I'm not sure they're going to be able to understand why I was so intense, why I did the things I did, why I acted the way I acted, and why I said the things I said," The Last Dance director Jason Hehir said what Jordan told him, per The Athletic. "When you see the footage of [me riding with Scott Burrell], you're going to think that I'm a horrible guy. But you have to realize that the reason why I was treating him like that is because I needed him to be tough in the playoffs and we're facing the Indiana's and Miami's and New York's in the Eastern Conference. He needed to be tough and I needed to know that I could count on him. And those are the kind of things where people see me acting the way I acted in practice, they're not going to understand it."
Jordan became one of the best athletes in sports history and based on the money he has earned the last 35 years, his family is set for life, including his five children and one grandchild.
First Marriage
In 1989, Jordan married Juanita Vanoy, and the couple had three kids together - Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine. Michael and Juanita filed for divorce in 2002, citing irreconcilable differences, but they reconciled shortly thereafter. They filed for divorce again in 2006, and it was reported that Juanita was awarded $168 million.
Second Marriage
Jordan is currently married to model Yvette Prieto. The former Bulls star proposed in 2011, and they were married in 2013. In 2014, Prieto gave birth to twin daughters - Victoria and Ysabel. It was reported the couple first met in 2007, and they moved in together in 2009.
Jeffrey Jordan
Jeffery Jordan, 31 is a former basketball player who spent time at the University of Illinois and Central Florida. Jeffrey walked on at Illinois, but he there earned a scholarship. After the 2010 season, Jeffrey transferred to UCF to join his brother, Marcus.
Marcus Jordan
Marcus Jordan is also a former basketball player who had a solid career at UCF. In 2010, Marcus averaged eight points per game, and he was named the Conference USA All-Freshman Team. In 2011, Marcus was named to the All-Conference USA Second Team, but he left the UFC basketball team before the 2012-13 season.
Jasmine Jordan
Jasmine has made a name for herself. She graduated from Syracuse University, and she currently works as a field representative for the Nike Jordan Brand. She told Rolling Out earlier this year: "I am the liaison between Jordan Brand and the athletes that we have signed on Jordan Brand. I make sure that our players get everything from footwear to apparel to succeed on the court and to be fashionable off the court. And we make sure that they’re doing custom colorways for their games. Then, on the back end, when we do photo shoots and appearances, I make sure I get everything on schedule so that way we can market each player."
Victoria and Ysabel Jordan
As it was mentioned earlier, Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto, have twin daughters, Victoria and Ysabel. Because they are so young, they are not in the spotlight like their siblings. Victoria and Ysabel just turned 6 years old, and they were born in Florida.
Grandson
In 2019, Michael Jordan became and grandfather, as his daughter, Jasmine, gave birth to a son. The father is Rakeem Christmas who played for the Indiana Pacers from 2015-2017. Currently, Christmas plays for Ormanspor, which is a professional basketball team in Turkey.