Michael Jordan's Children: What to Know About the NBA Icon's Family

Michael Jordan has been the talk of the sports world recently. His documentary, The Last Dance, premiered on ESPN Sunday night, and it gave fans an in-depth look at his final season with the Chicago Bulls. It's footage no other person has seen before, and prior to the release, Jordan feared that people would look at him as a bad guy.

"When people see this footage I'm not sure they're going to be able to understand why I was so intense, why I did the things I did, why I acted the way I acted, and why I said the things I said," The Last Dance director Jason Hehir said what Jordan told him, per The Athletic. "When you see the footage of [me riding with Scott Burrell], you're going to think that I'm a horrible guy. But you have to realize that the reason why I was treating him like that is because I needed him to be tough in the playoffs and we're facing the Indiana's and Miami's and New York's in the Eastern Conference. He needed to be tough and I needed to know that I could count on him. And those are the kind of things where people see me acting the way I acted in practice, they're not going to understand it."

Jordan became one of the best athletes in sports history and based on the money he has earned the last 35 years, his family is set for life, including his five children and one grandchild.