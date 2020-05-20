Michael Douglas Remembers Andre the Giant on What Would Have Been the WWE Legend's 74th Birthday

✖

Michael Douglas is remembering WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant on what would have been his 74th birthday. On Instagram, the two-time Academy Award winner posted a photo of him and Andre holding hands and in the caption, wrote how much of a winner Andre was in and out of the squared circle.

"Today marks Andre the Giant’s 74th birthday!" Douglas wrote. "Andre will forever be remembered as a true champion inside and outside the ring. Happy birthday Andre!" The photo shows how big Andre was and how small Douglas looked when standing next to him. It was nothing new for Andrew as he would tower over everyone when he entered a room. Even when he was working for WWE (WWF at that time) Andre would be much bigger than anybody else he competed against. His size and everything else about him was featured in the documentary Andre the Giant, which was directed by Jason Hehir who also directed The Last Dance. One of the most notable people Hehir talked to about Andre is WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

"It was clear from the moment I stepped foot in his office how deadly serious he was of the story of Andre being told the right way," Hehir said per TV Insider. "He has an enormous amount of reverence for Andre the Giant. I think part of that is due to the fact that his father, Vince McMahon Sr., was one of Andre’s best friends. I think Vince is very cognizant that we have one chance to tell this story, and it has to be told the right way." Andre made a huge impact on WWE, helping become an international brand. His impact was so great. He was the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1993.

"During the early part of the [1980s] decade, he battled against Big John Studd, a rivalry that reached its zenith at the first WrestleMania in 1985 when Andre and Studd met in the Body Slam Challenge, which Andre won," Andre's official bio on WWE.com states. The following year, he took part in the Chicago portion of WrestleMania 2, winning the NFL vs. WWE Battle Royal, and adding to his record for most Battle Royals won." Andre's most notable match was against Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania III. He lost the match, but the impact helped the company launch itself into the brand it is today.