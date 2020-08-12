Mets' Yoenis Cespedes Spotted out Dancing Ahead of Coronavirus Opt-Out

✖

New York Mets player Yoenis Cespedes opted out of the 2020 season after no-showing for a game against the Atlanta Braves. Prior to this surprising decision, however, people spotted him out on the town. He spent an evening in early July salsa dancing in New York.

According to TMZ, Cespedes hit up The Cuban in Garden City, New York, and took part in some dancing. He spent the evening dancing with an unnamed woman in what appeared to be a relatively empty restaurant. However, the person that filmed the routine told TMZ that the place "was packed." Additionally, the dance floor was reportedly closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the owners let Cespedes and his partner dance.

Weeks later, Cespedes took part in a Saturday game against the Braves before disappearing. He did not show up at the ballpark on Sunday, prompting a concerned statement from the team on Twitter. His agent later informed the Mets that the MLB player was opting-out of the season due to coronavirus concerns.

"When Yoenis Cespedes didn't show up today, the Mets sent security to his room," ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Aug. 2. "They found it empty. He had taken his belongings, just up and left, and through his agent informed the team mid-game that he was opting out, according to Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen." The Mets heard the news midway through a 4-0 loss to the Braves, the third consecutive loss to the Georgia-based team.

Following this news surfacing, fans spotted Cespedes amid a shopping spree. He was at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City — wearing a mask — while reportedly hitting up Louis Vuitton. He also posed for a photo with some fans.

When Cespedes initially disappeared on Aug. 2, the majority of fans expressed one of two opinions. Some said that he was truly concerned about the coronavirus while others said that the MLB player left the Mets for a different reason. They felt that he just didn't want to be part of the team anymore.

Something not quite right with Cespedes. Seems like COVID-19 Is being used as an excuse for whatever his interests really are. He knows the team can't do anything but say we support his decision. His injury last year was fishy and this smells of the same stench," one person commented on social media.

Entering that fateful weekend in Atlanta, Cespedes was one of the most important members of the Mets. He had appeared in eight games, scoring three runs and hitting two homers. He is a two-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger Awar winner and a Gold Glove Award winner. He was in his fifth season with the team after previous stints with the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and Oakland Athletics.