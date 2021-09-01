Mets General Manager Arrested on DUI Charge

✖

The acting general manager of the New York Mets was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence Wednesday morning, the team announced. Zack Scott was arrested in White Plains, New York after police found him asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light. He was determined to be intoxicated, and White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said Scott refused a breathalyzer test, according to ESPN.

"We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott," the Mets said in a statement that was posted to Twitter. "We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps." Scott, 44, was booked and released and will appear in court Thursday. He will not join the team for its upcoming road trip. The Mets said Scott was at team owner Steve Choen's house earlier in the night for a charity fundraising event.

Cohen was hired by the Mets as the assistant general manager in December to serve under the president of baseball operations Jared Porter and team president Sandy Alderson. Porter was fired after allegations of him sending explicit photos to a female reporter surfaced, leading to Scott becoming the Mets' active general manager. Before joining the Mets, Scott spent the last 17 seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

When Cohen purchased the team in November, he brought in Scott and Porter to help turn around the organization. Scott's arrest is one of the many issues the team has dealt with all year. Over the weekend, Mets star player Javier Baez was seen give the fans the thumbs-down gesture as he was tired of fans booing him. It led to the Mets releasing a statement.

"These comments, and any gestures by him or other players with a similar intent, are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Alderson said. "Mets fans are understandably frustrated over the team's recent performance. The players and the organization are equally frustrated, but fans at Citi Field have every right to express their own disappointment. Booing is every fan's right. The Mets will not tolerate any player gesture that is unprofessional in its meaning or is directed in a negative way toward our fans. I will be meeting with our players and staff to convey this message directly."