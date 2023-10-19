Kim Ng, MLB's First Female General Manager, Leaves Marlins After Three Seasons

Kim Ng made history three years ago when the Miami Marlins hired her as their general manager. And now, MLB's first female GM is looking for a new team as she left the Marlins this week. According to ESPN, the Marlins wanted to hire a president of baseball operations over Ng despite constructing a team that reached the playoffs this season. Ng was offered a contract extension but turned it down.

"Last week Bruce [Sherman] and I discussed his plan to reshape the Baseball Operations department. In our discussions, it became apparent that we were not completely aligned on what that should look like and I felt it best to step away," Ng told ESPN on Tuesday. "I wish to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Marlins family and its fans for my time in South Florida. This year was a great step forward for the organization, and I will miss working with Skip (manager Skip Schumaker) and his coaches as well as all of the dedicated staff in baseball operations and throughout the front office. They are a very talented group and I wish them great success in the future."

Ng, 54, was the highest-ranking woman in a major men's North American professional sports office. She was hired by the Marlins in November 2020, and her contract included an option for 2024. Some of the notable moves Ng made was trading for third baseman Jake Burger and first baseman Josh Bell before the deadline to help the Marins finish with an 84-78 record. The team clinched a playoff spot but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in the wild-card series.

During her time with the Marlins, Ng dealt with challenges in the front office. In February 2022, Baseball Hall of Famer Derke Jeter stepped down as CEO of the Marlins after disagreements with Sherman on the direction of the organization. Later that year, the Marins fired the vice president of player development and scouting Gary Denbo, who reportedly clashed with people inside the organization.

"We thank Kim for her contribution during her time with our organization and wish her and her family well," Sherman, the Marlins owner, said in the statement. "We will immediately begin a thorough and extensive search for new leadership as we plan to continue to invest in the Marlins organization both on and off the field."