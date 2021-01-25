Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Posts 'Thank You Detroit' Message Amid Trade Reports

✖

Reports surfaced on Saturday that the Detroit Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford had mutually agreed to part ways ahead of the 2021 season. His ultimate destination remains a mystery, but his wife, Kelly Stafford, has responded with a long post on social media. She thanked all of the fans for their support and then talked about the emotional roller coaster involved with the upcoming departure.

Kelly posted a photo on Instagram that showed her and the Lions QB embracing. She wore a team jacket in order to show support. "Thank you. This place, our home, the people... it’s hard to find the words to explain what this place means to me," Kelly wrote on Instagram. "Random tears come very often when I think about not being here.

"This place supported me during the toughest time of my life and during the happiest times and I want to thank y’all in the right way," Kelly continued. "Whenever I figure out what the future holds, you’ll be hearing from me again with a thank you that hopefully shows how much gratitude and love I have for this place.. but until then we are going to enjoy our time left in Michigan to the fullest because there really is no other place like it."

There are several destinations reportedly on the table for the Stafford family. Multiple teams will have to address the quarterback position prior to the 2021 season, and former first-overall pick could be a viable option for many of the needy franchises. This list includes the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.

Of these teams, the Colts are set up for immediate success with the addition of a big-armed quarterback. Stafford could join a stacked roster that features a sturdy offensive line, talented running backs and reliable wide receivers. Additionally, head coach Frank Reich has previously maximized the talents of his available quarterbacks, to the point that he helped Nick Foles lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a win in Super Bowl LII.

In his 12-year career, Stafford has set franchise records with 45,109 passing yards and 282 touchdown passes while throwing for more than 4,000 yards in a season eight separate times. This output includes one 5,000-yard season in 2011. He also led the Lions to the playoffs three times. Although he has not won a postseason game.