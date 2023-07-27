Milwaukee Bucks Coach Adrian Griffin's 2-Year-Old Grandson Has Died

The 2-year-old grandson of Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin died last weekend after the child's father found him unresponsive last Saturday, according to the Associated Press. Jayce D. Griffin was pronounced dead at the Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois. Reports from an autopsy conducted Monday showed no signs of trauma or foul play, according to Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup.

"At this time, the death of Jayce Griffin appears to be from natural causes pending additional testing and final autopsy results," Northrup said in a statement. The death is under investigation, and no additional information will be released until the investigation is completed.

"My grandson Jayce was very special to me and my family, and his passing is an agonizing tragedy that will be felt forever," Adrian Griffin said in a statement released by the Bucks. "I appreciate your respecting our family's grief and privacy at this time."

Jasmine Riggs, Jayce's mother, told CBS 58 that a doctor told her they found fluid in his lungs. A few days before his death, Jayce developed a respiratory infection, but Riggs said there were no serious concerns after a doctor's visit. "I took him to the convenient care," she said. "He was running around, they said he was fine, was all happy and healthy. The next day I took him to daycare."

Riggs also revealed that Griffin was the one who called her on Saturday morning to tell her that her son stopped breathing and had been taken to the hospital. She said, "I got to the hospital —Jayce was at the hospital— I got to the hospital, and my baby was already gone. I knew he was gone; I just didn't want to hear it and I didn't want to accept it."

Griffin, 49, was named head coach of the Bucks in June. He spent the last five years as an assist coach for the Toronto Raptors and helped the team win an NBA title in 2019. Griffin also spent time as an assistant coach with the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder.

"Adrian is a widely-respected coach and former player, who brings great leadership and experience to our team," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said when Griffin was named head coach. "His championship-level coaching pedigree, character, basketball acumen and ability to connect with and develop players make him the ideal choice to lead our team. He has earned this opportunity."