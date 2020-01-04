‘Masked Singer’ Champ T-Pain Has a Message for Texans Fans Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bills

The NFL Playoffs have arrived, and the Houston Texans are hosting the first game of the Saturday slate. To fire up the crowd for the battle against the Buffalo Bills, the Texans are bringing in some star power. Rapper T-Pain, the Masked Singer champ, is on hand for the game, and he is ready to provide some encouragement for the players and fans alike.

T-Pain posted a video on the Houston Texans’ Twitter account on Saturday, showing himself standing in the mostly-empty stadium. As he explained, he had arrived for the game a little early, and he was self-conscious about that fact.

“Be here, get ready for the halftime show,” T-Pain said. “It’s going down.” The Texans revealed earlier in the week that the rapper would be performing during halftime of Saturday’s playoff battle.

The rapper in T-Pain will not be the only big name on hand for Saturday’s playoff game. The Texans also announced that 12-time NBA All-Star Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon will be the Homefield Advantage Captain and Coin Toss Captain. Kam Franklin, the lead vocalist for The Suffers, will be performing the National Anthem.

T-Pain will be hoping that this game on Saturday will play out differently than previous postseason affairs in Bill O’Brien’s coaching tenure. Since taking over as the Texans head coach in 2014, the former Penn State coach has led this team to the playoffs three previous times but has only won one game. This victory in 2016 came against an Oakland Raiders team starting its third-string quarterback.

Apart from this lone victory, the Texans have lost to the Kansas City Chiefs (2015), the New England Patriots (2016), and the Indianapolis Colts (2018). The loss at home against the Chiefs was viewed as the worst of O’Brien’s tenure due to the 30-0 final score, as well as the four interceptions that quarterback Brian Hoyer threw.

With the Texans winning the AFC South four times since 2014, the belief is that the team can compete for the first-ever appearance in the AFC Championship Game, as well as a spot in the Super Bowl. Defeating the Buffalo Bills will be the first step in that journey, and T-Pain will be providing the motivation and the soundtrack for this battle. Although he would prefer if the fans showed up soon so he won’t be alone in the building.

(Photo Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)