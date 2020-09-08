Marty Jannetty Backtracks on Murder Confession, Claims It Was Wrestling Storyline

✖

Professional wrestler Marty Jannetty turned heads in August when he claimed that he killed someone in the 1970s. He said that a man tried to sexually assault him during a weed deal and that he dumped the body in the Chattahoochee River. Now, however, Jannetty is claiming that this was simply part of a storyline.

Jannetty posted a long message on his Facebook page on Tuesday, adding further clarification. He said that he never actually murdered anyone and that he simply intended for the storyline to play out in the wrestling ring. In this post, he said that he should have done some things slightly differently. Specifically, he should have called up the Columbus Police Department and given them "the heads up" before creating worldwide news.

"I DID NOT MURDER THAT MAN!!!" Jannetty wrote on Facebook. "It was just the beginning of a d— wrestling storyline..but OH MY GOD, OMG.. Didn't the WORLD buy it??!! I never knew it could be that easy..I mean, INSIDE EDITION(whom Im a fan of even though they slant/favor democrat), PEOPLE MAGAZINE, TMZ, FOX NEWS, that fake a— National Inquirer,..and ALL MAJOR NEWS OUTLETS WORLD WIDE jumped on this story..it got so hot I had to drop it..when my Columbus, Ga. Police Department got involved, I knew I had to drop it…or as my bruh Snoop Dogg says 'drop it like its hot, drop it like its hot' lol..loves ya Snoopy..

"I even got pulled outta line at the Atlanta airport headed to Boston," Jannetty continued. "my TSA security brothers mostly laughing and getting autographs n pics kept saying, 'we sorry yo, we have to, you’re red flagged, you’ll be fine though, we gotcha back brother' and they did. Thank y’all my brothers!!"

The post continues with a further explanation of how the storyline would have played out. Jannetty said that his friend Darren Kelly, a correction officer and wrestler, would have played a major role. Kelly would have had to "redeem himself" by serving justice on Jannetty. The two men would face off in the wrestling ring with a major stipulation. If Kelly won, he would take Jannetty in peacefully. However, if the correction officer lost, he would have to leave his friend alone in peace.

"PS- there is some truth in the original story, that’s how you add on and it seems all true," Jannetty wrote to finish his post "I was 13 buying weed from a gay man(and btw, I loves all my gay people, I just don’t float my boat on that side of the river, loves y’all tho’) in his car in front of the bowling alley we both worked at..and because a couple other of my teen friends went for the hustle(he’d pay them $40 to bj them) he might have assumed I would to, so in other words, the bag of weed for free..he subtly reach over and touched me down there..and I said, 'nah nah, let’s get back to work' we got out and went back to work..and remained friends..he never touch my d*ck & balls again..so we was good."