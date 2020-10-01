Mark Cuban Calls Donald Trump an 'Idiot,' Says Trump Encouraged Him to Run for President

✖

Mark Cuban has a lot to say about Donald Trump. The Dallas Mavericks owner appeared on the Just B with Bethany Frankel podcast this week and talked about his experiences with the President of the United States. Cuban also said that Trump encouraged him to run for president.

"Look, personally I don't have a problem with the guy," Cuban said as reported by USA Today. "Now professionally as the president, I think he's an idiot. You know, I never thought he was smart in talking to him." Cuban went on to say that he didn't think Trump would win the election in 2016. He then added the people close to him didn't anticipate him winning.

"He said to me one time, 'I don't know if I'm going to win, but you should run for president someday,'" Cuban said. "He actually was the first person to ever tell me to run for president. But I just didn't get the sense that he thought he would win. I heard from people close to him he didn't think he would win either."

Cuban considered running for president in 2020. However, he didn't pursue it after he saw how he would match up in a race against Trump and Joe Biden. On the podcast, Cuban explained why some people would vote for Trump.

One of my friends in Texas explained it to me best when I said, 'Look, I know this guy, he's not smart. He only cares about himself. He's going to put himself ahead of the country, which effectively is what he's done. I said, 'Why are you voting for him?' "He goes to me, 'I've been voting for politicians my entire life. You know what they've done for me? Nothing. You know the definition of insanity. I'm not voting for a politician.' That I think is what Donald walked through and what Donald walked into."

Cuban's comments come on the heels of the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden. Trump took a lot of heat for interrupting Biden constantly and some of the comments he made including his thoughts on white supremacists. Trump said: "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by, but I'll tell you what, I'll tell you what, somebody's got to do something about AntiFa and the left, because this is not a right-wing problem."