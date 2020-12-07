Mandy Rose's Best Instagram Photos of 2020

Mandy Rose has had an interesting 2020. It started with her being teammates with Sonya Deville, but the partnership went sour in the spring. She started a relationship with fellow WWE SuperStar Otis but was also in a bitter rivalry with Deville, which led to the two competing in a match at SummerSlam. Rose won the match but was then sent to Monday Night Raw, meaning she was no longer with Otis who was on Friday Night SmackDown. She quickly teamed up with Dana Brooke, and the two made their way on the Survivor Series team.

But as good things were looking for Rose, it would not last as she recently suffered a shoulder injury, which prevented her from competing in Survivor Series. The good news is Rose earned more television time, becoming a mainstay on the Raw women's roster. She started as a contested on the WWE reality series Tough Enough and has worked her way to the main roster ever since. Rose has not won any titles in WWE yet, but if she has another year like she did in 2020 and continues to work hard in the ring, she could see more success in 2021. Here's a look at Rose's best Instagram photos of 2020.