Major WWE Superstars Who Are Injured: See the Full List

Injuries are nothing new in WWE as the Superstars put their bodies on the line on a daily basis. And as 2022 comes to an end, WWE is dealing with a few key injuries that have impacted the company. One big WWE Superstar injury is Cody Rhodes who was on pace to take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in April, and it was one of the biggest moments of the year. "Everyone who knows has asked me how I'm feeling, if I'm really excited. The answer I kind of keep giving everybody is it's just a really heavy feeling," Rhodes told Variety before WrestleMania.

"When I first got into wrestling, I was solely in the WWE system, and I had that dream of getting to the top. Then dreams are like rivers, as the Garth Brooks song says, and it veered and it changed. Then we were able to do what we were able to do with AEW and that's something that I'm very proud of, but to be able to revisit the thing that I set out to do in the first place when I didn't think I would get that chance is just heavy." Here's the full list of WWE Superstars who are injured.