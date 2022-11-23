Major WWE Superstars Who Are Injured: See the Full List
Injuries are nothing new in WWE as the Superstars put their bodies on the line on a daily basis. And as 2022 comes to an end, WWE is dealing with a few key injuries that have impacted the company. One big WWE Superstar injury is Cody Rhodes who was on pace to take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Rhodes made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in April, and it was one of the biggest moments of the year. "Everyone who knows has asked me how I'm feeling, if I'm really excited. The answer I kind of keep giving everybody is it's just a really heavy feeling," Rhodes told Variety before WrestleMania.
"When I first got into wrestling, I was solely in the WWE system, and I had that dream of getting to the top. Then dreams are like rivers, as the Garth Brooks song says, and it veered and it changed. Then we were able to do what we were able to do with AEW and that's something that I'm very proud of, but to be able to revisit the thing that I set out to do in the first place when I didn't think I would get that chance is just heavy." Here's the full list of WWE Superstars who are injured.
Becky Lynch
In August, WWE announced that Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder in her match at SummerSlam and is expected to be out for several months. Lynch is one of the most successful Superstars in history, winning the Raw Women's Championship twice and the SmackDown Women's Championship four times.
Randy Orton
Randy Orton has been out of action since late May due to a back injury. It's not clear when the 14-time world champion will be back in action, but fans will erupt when they hear his music at Raw, SmackDown or a premium live event.
Rey Mysterio
It was revealed earlier this month that Rey Mysterio is dealing with an unspecified injury. He was seen in a walking boot at a previous SmackDown taping but is only expected to miss just a few weeks since it's not serious.
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes tore his pectoral muscle during his match against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell in June. It's likely he will return to action for the Royal Rumble in January 2023.
Logan Paul
torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL
happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3v5tpBABCk— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 6, 2022
Logan Paul went to Twitter to announce he suffered a torn meniscus, MCL and potentially ACL in his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. Paul has only competed in three WWE matches and has received praise from fellow Superstars and fans.
Big E
Big E suffered an extremely scary injury in March when he added on his head and suffered a broken neck with fractures to his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae. The good news is he doesn't need surgery but it's not clear if he will ever wrestle again.
Other Injured Superstars
Aliyah
R-Truth
Roderick Strong
Natalya
Robert Roode
Tiffany Stratton
Tommaso Ciampa