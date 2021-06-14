NFL Fans Attack EA Sports After Teasing 'Madden NFL 22' Cover Reveal
Madden NFL 22 will hit the shelves soon as EA Sports announced the cover athletes for the game will be revealed on Thursday, June 17. It's going to be a big day for EA Sports, but fans are not happy with the company due to the fact the previous Madden NFL games have not met expectations.
Fans have been critical of the franchise losing their grip on what made the game great. The issue fans have is franchise mode not being as deep as it was in years past. "We talk a lot internally about our total fanbase and who's playing what and how they play," Sean Graddy longtime Madden NFL developer said in an interview with US Gamer in August 2020.
"We want to grow Madden. So you can probably see that some of the features we've been building has been widening the net of football fandom, with modes like Superstar KO and The Yard that we added this year. But we also don't want to ignore what our core fans want, which is Franchise Mode, Face of the Franchise, Play Now. What I got from the 'FixMaddenFranchise' hashtag that was trending was that they felt like they were being ignored, and that they weren't getting enough." Here's a look at fans attacking EA Sports.
Even former cover athlete @thepeytonhillis didn’t see this coming…
🐐 6.17.21 | 10am ET 🐐 #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/xiriLClQx3— Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 14, 2021
One fan wrote: "You've put more effort into this clip than games in the last 5 years.. Fix your s—. Goat and Baby goat for Brady and Mahomes is weaker than your franchise mode."prevnext
If this isn’t in Madden 22 I don’t want it pic.twitter.com/ca7XQ8ZGra— . (@ItsPaoloni) June 7, 2021
Here's another fan that wants improvements on the franchise mode. The person wrote: "Better be franchise improvements that were promised last year.....prevnext
#Madden22 is just a $60 roster update pic.twitter.com/OIl2lhNT3b— 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 🏀✈️ (@mldiffley) June 14, 2021
Another fan stated: Haven’t bought a Madden in 5 years. Every year, I hope it’ll be worth it but it never is. The game is trash." Fans should find out more about Madden NFL 22 when it comes to features in the next few weeks.prevnext
If you fix franchise mode you can put any animal on the cover you want.... #Madden22 #NFLTwitter #Bengals #NewStripes #WhoDey https://t.co/2IrgMC4Ny5— Bengalorian (@thebengalorian) June 14, 2021
This fan has an interesting suggestion. The person wrote: "What they need to do is DO A FULL REVAMP of the game. Start all the way from scratch and even take ideas from the fans. Maybe then we’ll actually start buying the game again."prevnext
Bruh they can put a chin strap on the cover of Madden 22 and I’d be happy as long as they fix the game. The cover won’t fix single issue the game has had since Madden 13 #Madden22— SafeMoonWalker🟩 (@ShowMeTheShake) June 14, 2021
One social media user wrote: "EA NEEDS TO TAKE AFTER MLB THE SHOW. There should be upgrades on cards based on play experience. The marketplace needs a revamp and more content sooner and in time."prevnext
EA puts more effort into a Madden 22 cover tease than franchise mode I’m sick— anthony✈️ (@happyjetsfan_) June 14, 2021
"Can you just fix the game so it works right?" another fan added. "I don't really care about the cover. Fix the game!!!" Sounds like there's a lot of pressure on EA Sports to get Madden NFL 22 right.prevnext
Madden 22 new features:
- customizable mouthguards— Joe Foster (@RZR_Joe) June 14, 2021
- realistic in-game potty breaks (pooping AND peeing!)
- new soundtrack composed entirely of SoundCloud rappers
- to emphasize online play, franchise mode has been deleted from the game
- fans will harass your team’s Twitter https://t.co/t4e5jWxXjU
If these are the new features of Madden NFL 22, fans would not be happy. With no other video game company having NFL and NFLPA rights, the Madden NFL franchise is the only competition in the market. But that doesn't mean fans will buy the game if no adjustments are made.prev