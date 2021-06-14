NFL Fans Attack EA Sports After Teasing 'Madden NFL 22' Cover Reveal

Madden NFL 22 will hit the shelves soon as EA Sports announced the cover athletes for the game will be revealed on Thursday, June 17. It's going to be a big day for EA Sports, but fans are not happy with the company due to the fact the previous Madden NFL games have not met expectations.

Fans have been critical of the franchise losing their grip on what made the game great. The issue fans have is franchise mode not being as deep as it was in years past. "We talk a lot internally about our total fanbase and who's playing what and how they play," Sean Graddy longtime Madden NFL developer said in an interview with US Gamer in August 2020.

"We want to grow Madden. So you can probably see that some of the features we've been building has been widening the net of football fandom, with modes like Superstar KO and The Yard that we added this year. But we also don't want to ignore what our core fans want, which is Franchise Mode, Face of the Franchise, Play Now. What I got from the 'FixMaddenFranchise' hashtag that was trending was that they felt like they were being ignored, and that they weren't getting enough." Here's a look at fans attacking EA Sports.