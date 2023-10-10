Longtime ESPN Broadcaster Announces Retirement After Parkinson's Disease Diagnosis

A longtime ESPN broadcaster is stepping down to focus on his health. Barry Melrose, who has been an ice hockey analyst for ESPN since 1996, announced his retirement on Tuesday as he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"I've had over 50 extraordinary years playing, coaching and analyzing the world's greatest game, hockey. It's now time to hang up my skates and focus on my health, my family, including my supportive wife Cindy, and whatever comes next," Melrose, 67, said in a statement. "I'm beyond grateful for my hockey career, and to have called ESPN home for almost 30 years. Thanks for the incredible memories and I'll now be cheering for you from the stands."

After nearly three decades on air, ESPN thanks Barry Melrose for an unforgettable career & we wish him all the best pic.twitter.com/gptFvyvoLm — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 10, 2023

Before joining ESPN, Melsorse was the head coach of the Los Angeles Kings and took them to the Stanley Cup Finals in his first season. At that time, Melrose was coaching Wayne Gretzky who played for the Kings from 1988 to 1996. Melrose was with the team for three seasons. But returned to coaching in 2008 after stepping away from ESPN. He became the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lighting but was fired after 16 games.

Melrose gained a lot of popularity for his work on the four-letter network. "Barry has had a connection to the sport for an astonishing 50 years as a player, coach and analyst, and he has left an indelible mark both on and off the ice," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said. "We wish him and his family the very best."

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also reacted to the news of Melrose's retirement. "Barry is a unique, one-of-a-kind person," Bettman said. "And hockey on ESPN won't be the same without him. ... His love for hockey is obvious and infectious. And it is impossible to have a conversation with him without a smile on your face. "Barry, we wish you well in this fight and know you will give it everything you have — as you always do."

Melrose played professional hockey from 1974-1987, spending time in the World Hockey Association (WHA), American Hockey League (AHL) and the NHL. He played in 300 career NHL games and scored 10 goals with 22 assists.