Lindsey Vonn Poses Question About Interracial Relationships, Sparking Huge Discussion
Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn stirred up conversations on Twitter recently when she asked a simple question. "How do you feel about interracial relationships? Be honest," she wrote. She also provided context by saying that she is in a relationship — with New Jersey Devils player P.K. Subban — but some people refer to it as an interracial relationship. Vonn said that she is extremely happy and doesn't care who disproves, but she wanted to hear other opinions.
When Twitter users saw this tweet, they responded in a variety of ways. Some provided details about their own personal details while others asked if Vonn is racist. One person asked if she is an idiot. The discussions continued as thousands of Twitter users weighed in and commented on this very simple question. There were some more aggressive responses, but a vocal majority said that they didn't care about any details other than whether or not the two participants love each other.
I have absolutely no opinion. I can’t imagine caring about that— Alex Johnson-Fry (@AlexJohnsonFry1) July 3, 2020
Unbelievable. Do you think it’s gotten better since then? https://t.co/9sAFRAv1dd— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) July 3, 2020
Here’s to our happiness!! 🥂 https://t.co/NtP1VD3jKA— lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) July 3, 2020
I like to call them "relationships"— 🍃 Amy La Nook 🍃 (@amyla) July 2, 2020
If the other person is forthright, honest, loyal, considerate, helpful, capable, resilient, romantic, expressive, balanced, self-aware, mature, and enthusiastic about life and the relationship, you're good.
Bonus points for cooking well.https://t.co/IZb0MHiYsJ— Monty 🇺🇸Hamilton's Battery🇺🇸 Boa (@MontyBoa99) July 3, 2020
Most people here are not being honest... Obviously she’s not asking people that are in interracial relationships “How do you feel about your relationship???” But rather people looking in from the outside I think the question is directed at...— The Hockey Cab (@LePetitGuDaab) July 3, 2020
Should not be referred to as " interracial". It's a relationship. End of discussion.— Mike Stauffer 🇨🇦 (@staufferjmike) July 2, 2020
I absolutely love them, and wouldn’t be here without it! Love you, Mom! Yes, I’m the cute baby with the bow, and my a sister is the cute one with the ribbon down the front. This is 1968. My Mom was a champion! pic.twitter.com/kREJwPQp2U— Darcy McRae 🛡🕊🛡🕊🛡🕊#Archewell Army (@darcy_mcrae) July 3, 2020
Doesn't matter to me. Nothing should stand in the way of love.— 🦋 Sheila 🦋 (@sdr_medco) July 3, 2020
We’ve been together almost 7 years and almost married for 2 years. People have issues with IR dating on both sides. It’s just important for the couple to have each other’s back and for the White person to to understand Black struggle. pic.twitter.com/IQb9nEpeUU— Trey J. (@JenkCard99) July 3, 2020
this should not be a question in 2020, but here we are.— Mansplaining Blake Griffin (@bablobiggins) July 3, 2020
I care that people love and respect each other. That's it. If you took two sets of skeletal remains, no one could tell you what colour skin those people had in life. We're all humans first.— Jan Bird (@pictureladyjan) July 3, 2020
It doesn’t matter to me.
Two reasons that is:
1) People can love WHOMEVER they want to love.— Caitlyn Casarez💜 (@CasarezKk) July 3, 2020
2) Somebody else’s relationship is absolutely NONE of my business.