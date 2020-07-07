Lindsey Vonn Poses Question About Interracial Relationships, Sparking Huge Discussion

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn stirred up conversations on Twitter recently when she asked a simple question. "How do you feel about interracial relationships? Be honest," she wrote. She also provided context by saying that she is in a relationship — with New Jersey Devils player P.K. Subban — but some people refer to it as an interracial relationship. Vonn said that she is extremely happy and doesn't care who disproves, but she wanted to hear other opinions.

When Twitter users saw this tweet, they responded in a variety of ways. Some provided details about their own personal details while others asked if Vonn is racist. One person asked if she is an idiot. The discussions continued as thousands of Twitter users weighed in and commented on this very simple question. There were some more aggressive responses, but a vocal majority said that they didn't care about any details other than whether or not the two participants love each other.