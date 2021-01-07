LeBron James Teases Plans to Buy Atlanta Dream From Kelly Loeffler After Losing Senate Race

✖

LeBron James could be owning a WNBA team in the near future. The Atlanta Dream is co-owned by Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who lost her seat to Raphael Warnock in a runoff election this week. On Tuesday, James teased the idea of putting together an ownership group to buy the Dream from Loeffler.

The players would be all for that since Loeffler revealed she doesn't support the Black Lives Matter movement. "I adamantly oppose the Black Lives Matter political movement, which has advocated for the defunding of police, called for the removal of Jesus from churches and the disruption of the nuclear family structure, harbored anti-Semitic views, and promoted violence and destruction across the country," Loeffler wrote in the letter, to the WNBA this past summer. "I believe it is totally misaligned with the values and goals of the WNBA and the Atlanta Dream, where we support tolerance and inclusion."

Think I’m gone put together an ownership group for the The Dream. Whose in? #BlackVotesMatter✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/9wclgdED2w — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2021

WNBA responded to Loeffler's letter, writing: "The WNBA is based on the principle of equal and fair treatment of all people and we, along with the teams and players, will continue to use our platforms to vigorously advocate for social justice. Sen. Kelly Loeffler has not served as a Governor of the Atlanta Dream since October 2019 and is no longer involved in the day-to-day business of the team."

Loeffler may not be a Senator anymore, but it's unknown if she will give up her ownership of the Dream. Additionally, it's uncertain how serious James is about becoming an owner. Regardless, players are happy that Warnock won the race as he becomes the first Black Senator in Georgia history. He's also the first Georgia Democrat elected to the Senate in 20 years.

"I'm just so very grateful to the people of Georgia," Warnock said Wednesday on CBS This Morning. "They sent a strong and clear message last night when they sent a person who grew up in public housing, one of 12 children in my family, I'm the first college graduate. That I am serving in the United States Senate in a few days pushes against the grain of so many expectations. But this is America."