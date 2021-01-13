LeBron James Hits No-Look 3-Pointer vs. Rockets, and Social Media Loses It

LeBron James continues to show his greatness at 36 years old. On Tuesday, James and the Lakers were taking on the Houston Rockets and were up by 21 points in the second quarter. After catching a pass in the corner in front of the Lakers bench, James shot a three and then looked to the Lakers’ bench behind him as it was going in. As soon as James hit the shot, the Lakers’ bench went crazy.

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder explained why James shot a no-look three-pointer. “I told him to bet a Benjamin on it, so he shot it,” Schroder said after L.A.’s 117-100 win, as reported by ESPN. “Shot it and turned around and said, ‘Bet.’ Then, it went in. It’s just legendary.” James also spoke on the shot after the game, saying that he had to do it in order to make the bet official.

“I took the bet while I was still shooting the ball,” James said, who scored 26 points in the Lakers’ 117-100 win over the Rockets. “A bet isn’t official until you look a man in the eye, so I had to look him into the eye, and I was able to win that.” Here’s a look at fans reacting to the shot.

Here’s the full and very necessary @KingJames explanation of his no-look 3 after a spur-of-the-second bet with “Dennis the Menace” 😂 pic.twitter.com/MTnHbvo3KF — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 13, 2021

When king is pulling no looks 3 u can sense the chemistry is immense in this team 🙏🙏 — Krishna Goenka (@_Hell_Warrior) January 13, 2021

As if @KingJames pulled out the no look 👀😂 https://t.co/SfElCtlAAc — Nathan Prentice (@NPrentice91) January 13, 2021

For the past couple of years I have been on the fence on whether Lebron James or Michael Jordan is the GOAT of basketball but after watching this 2nd angle of LeBron shooting a no-look three while looking as he shot there is just simply no room for debate. Thank you B/R! https://t.co/BFfGeJbFqb — will dodge (@willtdodge) January 13, 2021

@KingJames no look 3 is a FOREVER CLASSIC!!! All hail the King🙌🏽 — #1UP SHO-TIME #TMC💙♿️🏁 (@ShoTime1UP) January 13, 2021

This is the LEBRON NO LOOK from now on !!!! @KingJames https://t.co/2jXcrPpc4U — Joe (@JoeMunyika) January 13, 2021

Lebron James 🔥🔥🔥 No Look 👀 pic.twitter.com/rZbPLDiIp5 — Oktay 1907 (@oktaybinici) January 13, 2021

@KingJames ain’t doing no playing this year ! That No look 3 !!! Was a real flex 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — THE LAST 💎”FUTURE” (@1londoncashmere) January 13, 2021

@kingjames doing a pump fake n hitting a no look 3 is the most disrespectful shot u will ever see…The KING is WILDING — Abdulrahman Umar (@mobb55) January 13, 2021

The King put on a show tonight. Bron with the no look 👀. Lakers continue to be undefeated on the road. Lebron James is closer and closer to get the MVP award. Houston Rockets were on lockdown.#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/35CyMHho8W — TheBigBoss (@TheFirstBigBoss) January 13, 2021