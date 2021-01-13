Sports

LeBron James Hits No-Look 3-Pointer vs. Rockets, and Social Media Loses It

LeBron James continues to show his greatness at 36 years old. On Tuesday, James and the Lakers […]

LeBron James continues to show his greatness at 36 years old. On Tuesday, James and the Lakers were taking on the Houston Rockets and were up by 21 points in the second quarter. After catching a pass in the corner in front of the Lakers bench, James shot a three and then looked to the Lakers’ bench behind him as it was going in. As soon as James hit the shot, the Lakers’ bench went crazy.

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder explained why James shot a no-look three-pointer. “I told him to bet a Benjamin on it, so he shot it,” Schroder said after L.A.’s 117-100 win, as reported by ESPN. “Shot it and turned around and said, ‘Bet.’ Then, it went in. It’s just legendary.” James also spoke on the shot after the game, saying that he had to do it in order to make the bet official.

“I took the bet while I was still shooting the ball,” James said, who scored 26 points in the Lakers’ 117-100 win over the Rockets. “A bet isn’t official until you look a man in the eye, so I had to look him into the eye, and I was able to win that.” Here’s a look at fans reacting to the shot.

