LeBron James' Entertainment Brand Signs Major Deal With Universal Pictures

LeBron James' entertainment brand, SpringHill Company, has landed a four-year, first-look film deal with Universal Pictures, according to Variety. The company, which was founded by James and Maverick Carter, now joins numerous other high-profile term deals on the studio lot. Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, explains why SpringHill Company was signed to a major deal.

"LeBron, Maverick and the team at SpringHill are content creators with a purpose, and we're excited to partner with filmmakers who challenge us to tell stories that move culture forward," Langley said. “SpringHill’s projects are compelling, entertaining, inspiring and aim to start important conversations, which we need now more than ever." Carter also commented on the deal and explained what this means for the company moving forward.

"With Universal, we're aligned in making sure socially conscious and purposeful elements are felt in all of our stories, whether it’s a drama, comedy, family or even a horror film," Cater said while also mentioning Universal's culture as one that "makes telling diverse stories a mandate and not an option." Variety also reports that SpringHill and Universal will team up for the upcoming film Catch the Wave. The story centers around a young African American woman whose "spark with a Black surfer opens up her world to romance and the untold history of Manhattan Beach’s 'Bruce's Beach.'"

"As the market changes, we're positioned well to work with the new voices that everyone is craving, but telling stories poised for wide release and tailored for the streaming marketplace," SpringHill's chief content officer James Henderson said. As for James, he's going to be starring in the new Space Jam film, which will be released next year. Currently, he's gearing up for the NBA Finals, which starts on Wednesday. James is looking to bring a 17th NBA Championship to the Los Angeles Lakers.

I always say that when I'm done playing the game, hopefully, I look back on it and enjoy it - and hopefully, I will," James said to reporters after the team beat the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. Hopefully, I can, because I don't think I enjoy it enough when I'm in it because I'm so engulfed in the process until the final call. But I'm so damn proud of this team and where we are right now up until this day."