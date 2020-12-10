LeBron James Blasts Youth Football Coach for Hitting 9-Year-Old Child in Viral Video

✖

LeBron James has a big problem with one youth football coach. The Los Angles Lakers star went to Twitter to express his anger with one man who was seen hitting a 9-year-old child. The video went viral, and James had a message for the coach, which he posted on his Instagram story.

The clip generated a lot of backlash, which led to the coach coming out and apologizing. "For everybody that has seen the video and everyone that have something negative to say, I apologize for my actions about what took place," the coach said in the video, "but at the end of the day, I am a man and I'm not going to make no excuses for what I did. I was wrong. I shouldn't have disciplined him in public. ...At the end of the day, I apologize to him, the kids, the city down here and my family back at home. There's no excuse for my actions." He went to say the kid forgave him as well as his parents, which then led to him saying "nobody should be bashing me."

“Ain’t no 🤬 way!!” LeBron reacts to the viral clip of the youth football coach hitting his player on the helmet hard. pic.twitter.com/JfOEL0NhpS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 10, 2020

The coach, later identified as Gerrel Williams of the Savannah Gators in Savannah, Georgia, has been expelled from the league and not able to attend any games, according to WJCL in Savannah. The incident took place on Monday when the Gators were in Kissimmee, Florida competing in the 2020 American Youth Football National Championships AA Div1-7U tournament. The Savannah Police Department released a statement on the incident as it was getting numerous messages on social media.

Weak apology #SavannahGators Coach after hitting child. pic.twitter.com/3HOW6S7c65 — IB 🔌 THE GAMBLER (@incarceratedbob) December 9, 2020

"Over the past two days we have received numerous messages on social media regarding the actions of a Savannah-area youth football coach that were caught on video and has been shared widely on social media," SPD posted on Facebook. "We thank you all for passing along this information for our detectives to look into. We want to assure everyone that we did immediately look into this and quickly learned that this incident occurred while the team was out of town. After contacting the police department in the city the team was at when the incident occurred, we learned that their detectives had already begun investigating the coach's actions."